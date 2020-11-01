Write this down. In ink.
The 10th Annual “Hottest Business Day in Paradise” Expo is all set for Feb. 10 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Both the chamber and the event center have this whole health safety situation down pat.
We don’t take any chances with the face masks, social distancing, hand-washing, and crowd-size guidelines. Nope, we just don’t. And, knock on wood, so far, so good.
Our member businesses have definitely benefited from the expo for the past nine years and we so no reason why 2021 would be anything but bigger and better. In reality, the expo is just as much about business-to-business education and camaraderie as it is an opportunity to interact with a tremendous number of potential customer walk-ins.
As far as I know, there isn’t one participant who hasn’t gained multiple times the business to cover their expo expenses. And if they didn’t, they aren’t admitting because, well, they obviously did their “expo-ing” all wrong. Sorry.
Every exhibitor attends a pre-event reception a couple week ahead of time to review the expo details and learn a few tricks-of-the-expo-trade. The two main points that always stand out to me are that everyone either needs your product or service … or they know someone who does or will … or they know someone who knows someone who does or will … and so on.
And don’t just sit in a chair behind your display waiting for customers to jump on over. Be front and center and proactively interacting.
Anyway, this isn’t your average run-of-the-mill expo. It’s THE “Hottest Business Day in Paradise Expo” with local businesses. It’s a fun, upbeat, day-long event with a theme depicting our sub-tropical locale. It’s so successful that many of our vendors and sponsors secured their participation at the conclusion of the 2020 expo.
Who’s already in?
Our 2021 10th Annual “Hottest Business Day in Paradise” Expo sponsors already include the major Platinum Title Sponsor: Chapman Insurance Group; Business After Party Sponsor: Elite Inspections and Pest Solutions; Print Sponsor: Buffalo Graffix; Newspaper Sponsor: Sun Coast Media Group; Radio Sponsor: iHeart Media; and Lanyard Sponsor again: Chapman Insurance Group.
There are four sponsorship levels, which include the exhibitor booth space(s), lots of promotional perks, print and digital adverting, party tickets, and more.
You might not believe this since it’s only the second day of November, but the exhibitors who have already made sure their space is ready and waiting for them include AADisaster Restoration, Achieva Credit Union, Acu Heal Medical Acupuncture, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, BrightStar Care of Venice and Port Charlotte, Centennial Bank, Certain Service, Charlotte County Clerk of Circuit Court and County Comptroller, Charlotte County Community Services, Charlotte County Property Appraiser Paul Polk, Charlotte County Water Rainsoft, and Charlotte-Desoto Building Industry Association.
Chelsea Place Senior Care, Charlotte State Bank and Trust, Coastal Dermatology, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Edward Jones-Jim Sproul, Fabulous Finds Re-Sale Shop, Farr Law Firm, Gator Wilderness Camp School, Icard Merrill Attorneys and Counselors, Integrity Insurance Agency, Labor Solutions, LaQuinta Inn and Suites/Microtel Inn and Suites Port Charlotte, Murdock Stones Etc., The SCORE Association, Port Charlotte Rehab and Nursing, Pregnancy Solutions, Radiology Regional Center, Rescue Air Cooling and Heating, FSBDC at FGCU, S&N Motorsports, ServPro of Port Charlotte/Venice, Tampa Bay Rays, TaxSavers, Tony/Rhonda Gustitus Team-Keller Williams Peace River Partners, and Village Place Senior Living.
Why they are in?
So what makes this expo so special every year? One word … local. These are the cream-of-the-crop local businesses that interact and provide services in our community on a year-round basis. They are invested in our community, they care about our community, and they gained their reputations in our community.
Is your business cream-of-the-crop? You, too, can be part of the Hottest Business Day in Paradise for as little as $395.
What did I do?
Personally, a few years ago, I even bought a car right off the showroom floor that had been on display at this expo. It was like a cute little white puppy with a red bow that that I just had to have. Did I need a new car? Maybe. Did I get a new car? Yes.
Did three family members also end up getting cars from that dealership over the next year? Yes, again.
See?
Teri Ashley is the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, now in its 96th year. She can be reached at 941-627-2222 or at tashley@charlottecountychamber.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.