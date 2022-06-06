As we head towards the start of a new fiscal year at the end of August, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce is currently searching for two opportunities. After a COVID-19 hiatus of two years, Business of the Year is back with a vengeance. We are currently taking nominations of members for their submissions. If you know of a worthy member, now is the time to nominate them so we can get the paperwork to them for completion by early July. The winners will be announced at the Annual Gala in September and will be awarded based on the results of a panel of past winners. Nominees must be members in good standing and can be from either the for-profit or non-profit world.
We are also looking for new board directors to start service in September. Have you been a member for over a year, want to help in the policy making of the Chamber and have a small amount of time to attend our monthly meetings, now is the time to reach out? Simply contact us by June 10.
Our big Chamber night of celebration will be Saturday, Sept. 17, as we honor our leadership, our Partners and announce our Businesses of the Year. Tickets are already online at www.puntagordachamber.com under the Shop Chamber tab. Come join us and increase your business exposure “to it’s max.”
Moving on now to our next events ...
Tomorrow, June 8 at 7:15 a.m., we gather at the Burg’r Bar for our Business Over Breakfast with guest speaker, Greg Murray, City Manager of the City of Punta Gorda. Joining Greg will be Denise Quinn of FGCU talking about how our businesses can attract young talent from their campuses. To RSVP, please call 941-639-3720 by 2 p.m. today.
Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 12 acts have been selected for our “Your Chamber’s Got Talent” night. The overall winner will be selected that evening by a panel of five judges and you, the audience! Come support the acts and make new friends. Tickets are $25 plus fees and will shortly be available on www.gulftheater.org.
We are also very pleased to announce that, after a COVID-19 break, Blues, Brews & BBQ is back in conjunction with our partners at Suncoast Beverage Group. On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 6 p.m., come to the History Park on Shreve Street, Punta Gorda for craft beer samplings, great music, great BBQ and so much more. Want the VIP experience? From 2 to 3 p.m., get to enter the event one hour early, to sample special VIP brews, selected for you! Tickets are now on sale at www,puntagorda chamber.com under the Shop Chamber tab.
We are excited to have secured a Mindi Abair Holiday Show for Punta Gorda. After several years of trying, we are pleased to announce that we have been selected as a destination for Mindi Abair’s “I Can’t Wait For Christmas Tour” on Tuesday Dec. 13 at the Event Center in Punta Gorda. She will be accompanied by Vincent Ingala, Adam Hawley and Lindsey Webster for a full jazzy show to help us get in the holiday spirit.
Tickets are available via the Event Center website or by following the link in the Shop Chamber section of www.puntagordachamber.com. The show will start at 7 p.m. and for wine aficionados, a wine and jazz tasting will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. that same day at the Event Center for $25 per person. Tickets for that event are on the chamber website. For further details please contact the Chamber at 941-639-3720.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
