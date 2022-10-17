John Wright

Wright

This coming Saturday, we are delighted to be able to confirm that Blues, Brews and BBQ will still go ahead! Knowing that we are in desperate need of recreation, distraction and downtime after the devastating events on the last few weeks, we looked long and hard at our options for this event.

Despite amazing efforts by the folks at the History Park, it became very difficult to coordinate the simpler things, like portolets and waste cans, since they were in much more important usage in other locations. The ground was waterlogged and parking, with debris, was going to be sketchy. We shall be back to the History Park as soon as possible with another event, but, right now, we needed to find an alternative.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@punta

gorda-chamber.com.

