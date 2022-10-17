This coming Saturday, we are delighted to be able to confirm that Blues, Brews and BBQ will still go ahead! Knowing that we are in desperate need of recreation, distraction and downtime after the devastating events on the last few weeks, we looked long and hard at our options for this event.
Despite amazing efforts by the folks at the History Park, it became very difficult to coordinate the simpler things, like portolets and waste cans, since they were in much more important usage in other locations. The ground was waterlogged and parking, with debris, was going to be sketchy. We shall be back to the History Park as soon as possible with another event, but, right now, we needed to find an alternative.
To the rescue came the TT’s Tiki Bar at the FourPoints by Sheraton. They have done an amazing job in getting the tiki rebuilt and the lawn ready for our arrival this Saturday. It may not be 100% the show we wanted, but with amazing community spirit, the show WILL go on.
Music presented by the Sarasota Slim Blues Band and Zarita Mattox will flow from 2-6 p.m. As I write, our partners at Suncoast Beverage are making sure the breweries are all lined up, even though some of them suffered severe damage themselves. It is the goal to have at least 60 craft beers out there for tasting. Our BBQ vendors are lining up as well.
Some VIP tickets are still available at www.puntagordachamber.com in the shop chamber link. VIP tickets ($10 upcharge) include access to the beer sampling one hour ahead of regular ticket holders, specialty brews for VIP guests ONLY at the VIP tent and you get to vote for the Brew of the Day! Since chairs and tables are in short supply, please bring a lawn chair to enjoy the venue and libations. We are hoping to have a VIP Only area close to the stage for your chairs. The VIP section is limited to 100 people.
Regular tickets are $40 and available in advance at the same website or at the registration tent on the day starting at 2:45 p.m. Regular ticket holders will enjoy the beer sampling from 3-6 p.m.
Please understand the efforts that we, the hotel and Suncoast Beverage have undertaken to get this event on track for all to enjoy. Let’s be strong and make this community come together. See you on Saturday at the Tiki Lawn.
Remember to bring a chair!
Day by day, recovery can be seen around us. Each day we witness debris being removed, internet being restored and businesses starting to reopen. We are sending out Area Business Update emails to our database group, alerting them with valuable information about resources, progress and which businesses are open for business. If you want to be added to receive this list, please send your email address to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and you’ll be added. If your business is a Chamber Member (or not), we’ll add your details to the list free of charge!
Our offices are open 9-4 and, as long as we have the resources, you are welcome to drop by and use our internet, phones and A/C. We’ll also be happy to direct you to additional assistance that we are aware of that is being offered to our community residents and businesses.
As I look around, I am confident that our area will recover. It may take a little time, but we have already come an incredible way already to getting power, water, cable and internet restored. We are all doing our best to assist those who are still in need. Together we are one great community.
CALLING ALL LOCAL BUSINESSES
Better days are ahead, and we are in the final stages of putting together our 2023 Member and Visitors’ Guide. With a publication of 40,000 copies, this is an opportunity no business in the area should miss.
As a member, you get a FREE business listing in the category/categories that most apply to your business; you get the opportunity to advertise at very competitive rates for a one shot/year-long advertisement and your name is carried for 12 full months to key locations around the area and distributed to both visitors and residents alike, to help you in promoting your business and its services.
There is simply no better time to become a member of the Punta Gorda Chamber than NOW. Join our family of businesses who go to tremendous lengths to promote each other and try to make everyone succeed. To join us and be part of the 2023 guide. The advertising deadline is Friday, Oct. 21. Call 941-639-3720 and we will be able to assist you. And your ad can be designed by us, at no extra charge to you!
EVENTS COMING UP
Tonight’s Business After Hours will not take place as planned at the PG Social House, but has been replaced by an informal gathering of our Chamber family at Harbor Social at the corner of Sullivan and West Marion from 5:30-7 p.m., to allow our members and guests to destress a little and reconnect with their fellow business members. This meeting will NOT take the usual format of our regular After Hours meetings – so no gifts. Harbor Social is offering 20% discount of all drinks, so please just come on down if you can, and reconnect with your friends and colleagues. Our Networking Luncheon on Oct. 26 will go ahead as planned at the Village Fish Market. Anyone who purchased a seat for the September luncheon will automatically be transferred to this event. If you are unable to make the new date, please let us know. Anyone who did not make a reservation in September but wishes to join us, please call us on 941-639-3720 (M-F 9-4) or visit www.puntagordachamber.com in the shop chamber link to purchase online.
We all need a little down time right now! Our scheduled Networking Luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 will go ahead as planned at the Village Fish Market. Anyone who purchased a seat for the September luncheon will automatically be transferred to this event. If you are unable to make the new date, please let us know. Anyone who did not make a reservation in September but wishes to join us, please call us on 941-639-3720 (Monday-Friday, 9-4) or visit www.puntagordachamber.com in the shop chamber link to purchase online.
Mindi Abair’s “I Can’t Believe It’s Christmas” Tour is coming to Punta Gorda on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Event Center.
Whitney Grace, winner of our recent “Your Chamber’s Got Talent” show, will be performing at a dinner show scheduled for Nov. 21 at the Event Center.
Tickets for both shows are available in the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling us during office hours at 941-639-3720.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon.
