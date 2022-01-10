On Jan. 1, we got word of the sudden passing of Nick Colionne — a jazz guitarist who has been a regular on our Wine and Jazz Festival stage over the years. Nick’s performances were electrifying. His legendary bright and colorful suits would often be found, strolling the audiences, giving our guests a truly remarkable experience, as his strutted his guitar like few else could do. He was to headline a concert for us in April this year in Punta Gorda. Nick was a consummate professional — a gentle giant both on stage and off. Thanks for the memories, Mr. Colionne — taken from us way too soon. We are just very thankful that you were part of our “team,” that you have yourself such fond memories of the times you came to visit. The jazz world will truly miss your presence, your grace, your wit and your passion.
Our January networking is all set up and ready to roll. A great New Year’s resolution is to get your business into the Punta Gorda Chamber and allow us to help you grow and succeed. Memberships are incredibly affordable and there is truly so much we can help you achieve, once you become a member. Call Tara at 941-639-3720 and get yourself enlisted! You won’t regret it. Business over Breakfast kicks off our January program tomorrow, Wednesday starting at 7:15 a.m. at St. Mary Baptist Church, 605 Mary St., Punta Gorda (new location), hosted by Dream Chasers, Dream Makers. Come and share great networking, coffee and a complimentary breakfast as you meet fellow business owners from across our community. On Jan. 18, starting at 5:30 p.m., we travel over to the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center for our first After Hours on 2022. Bring along a gift to promote your business in our drawing at the end of our introduction section. Both of these events are complimentary as members, but we also invite potential “newbies” to come along and to put on your training wheels. An RSVP is required to 941-639-3720 (M-F 9-4). Our January luncheon at the PGI Civic Association will be our annual State of the City address by Mayor Lynne Matthews. Lunch is $20 per person and payable either online at www.puntagordachamber.com in the Chamber Store or by calling 941-639-3720 during regular office hours. Lunch will be catered by Leroy’s Southern Kitchen. Membership doesn’t cost: It pays!
This coming weekend, the “winter” Arts and Craft Fair returns to Sullivan Street, Punta Gorda. “Winter” always make us smile, but, believe me, one year it very nearly did snow on us! Artisans from across the nation will set up along Sullivan Street from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Make this weekend a trip to visit Punta Gorda and spend some time getting to know the new additions we have in downtown as well as visiting our surrounding commercial areas to support local business. Parking is free. Admission is free. Enjoy some great times in the city.
For a full listing of our members and their vast array of events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.