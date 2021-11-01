Full details for our Wine & Jazz Festival for 2021 are now in place from Nov. 17 through to the 20th. Eric Darius, Mindi Abair, Shawne Brown and Selina Albright will be interwoven into four separate events, being held in Punta Gorda that week. There is an event for everyone’s level of comfort. Wednesday evening is outdoors and the two nights at the Event Center are both socially distanced indoors, so groups can remain within their bubble and still dance the night away. For details and tickets, please visit www.puntagordachamber.com Thursday night at Carmelo’s is already sold out, so book the others early to avoid disappointment. This is a series of events for the community to enjoy as well as our chance to show ourselves off to those less fortunate, who do not live here yet! For the Friday and Saturday night performances, instead of following the link to Ticketmaster, you can also call the Event Center during office hours and they can assist you directly – 941-833-5444.
For us, bringing back live music of such caliber is so fulfilling. We are however aware that some are still nervous about attending events with crowds. We are doing everything we can to make sure your experience will be a safe one. Please also be aware that costs for hosting events such as this are skyrocketing. Again, we have tried to make this entire event affordable for all those who enjoy such jazz talent. By attending, you are supporting the continuance of quality internationally-acclaimed artists in our city and paving the way for continuance of such events in the future. These events are a treasure to our community and we continue to deliver this product with pride.
We are also pleased to announce the return of our citywide garage sales, starting on Nov. 13 (8 a.m.-noon) in the Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza at the corner of Bal Harbor and Aqui Esta. These outdoor markets are incredibly popular. To be a vendor, the cost is $15 for two parking spaces (one for your car, one for your table of goods). Anyone bringing a trailer will need to pay for two spots to accommodate the trailer. Vendor reservations are required prior to the event by calling 941-639-3720. The market will operate every second Saturday of the month from November to May 2022. Is it time to have a clear out?
Our walking tours of the Punta Gorda Murals, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society are set to return after a year hiatus. From Jan. 18 to March 29, 2022, every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., take a guided leisurely stroll in the company of a Mural Society docent to learn about the history and creation of some of our greatest murals. The tour is limited to 12 people and will start and end at our offices located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Price is $25 and can be booked by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
Tomorrow is a very special day as we gather as a Chamber to celebrate our year under the chairmanship of June Amara and welcome Alexia Martin officially as our new chair. Delayed from September, we are thrilled to be able to thank both ladies personally for their guidance and support as well as to reflect on our numerous achievements in 2020-2021 as we move even stronger into 2021-2022. We are truly blessed to have had June as our fearless chair for the past 12 months and want to thank her from the bottom of our hearts for her dedication, time and strength. We may not YET admit it, but we think she had a great time as well! Our next regular Chamber meeting will take place on Wednesday Nov. 10, starting at 7:15 a.m. This will be our November Breakfast, to be held at Leroy’s Southern Kitchen, hosted by Chapman Insurance. Call 941-639-3720 to RSVP in advance. Space will be at a premium! Our November After Hours has been moved to Monday, Nov. 15 at the Animal Welfare League 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, hosted by Pay It Forward. There’ll be a lot to see and learn that night, as well as incredible and beneficial networking for all who attend. RSVP to 941-639-3720. New members always welcome.
