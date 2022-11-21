John Wright

Wright

This is indeed a very special week and one in which we have so very much to be thankful for. 2022 has been a challenging year for so many of us. Sometimes it feels like those challenges never go away, but, when we look around and see the progress we are making, it is truly uplifting to feel the strength of our community.

Last week, the lights at Fishermen’s Village were turned on in their usual magical style and reminded us all of the true importance of the holidays. If you have not yet been to see the lights, you simply must add it to you “to do” list. To mark Thanksgiving, our offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, re-opening on Monday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

