This is indeed a very special week and one in which we have so very much to be thankful for. 2022 has been a challenging year for so many of us. Sometimes it feels like those challenges never go away, but, when we look around and see the progress we are making, it is truly uplifting to feel the strength of our community.
Last week, the lights at Fishermen’s Village were turned on in their usual magical style and reminded us all of the true importance of the holidays. If you have not yet been to see the lights, you simply must add it to you “to do” list. To mark Thanksgiving, our offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, re-opening on Monday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m.
This weekend marks the acknowledgement of small businesses across the country. In particular, this weekend and this season, remember to support our local business community, who are indeed the backbone of our area. They need your patronage more than ever right now, so please KEEP IT LOCAL.
To encourage you to spend more time in our city, the Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair will be in town Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., bringing artisans from around the country. This will give you an additional opportunity to visit the entire city to enjoy a little much needed downtime and to get ready for the holidays. When you look around, there are indeed plenty of options to SHOP LOCAL. The Saturday Farmers’ Market will also be in full swing on Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Toy Drives
The Punta Gorda Chamber at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda is hosting both The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes and Valerie’s House Toy Drives for those in need this Holidays. If you would like to drop of an unwrapped toy for either or both, we are accepting your gifts until Dec. 9 between the hours of 9-4. Thank you for helping others in our community that need our help especially at this time of year.
Running a small business is both rewarding and exciting, but can be very daunting at the same time. Now, more than ever, YOUR Chamber is here to support and promote you. Give yourself the gift of membership this year. It is very affordable and will reap benefits that you never realized existed. Ask any member of the Punta Gorda Chamber just how strong the “family” is and we are sure you’ll get a uniform answer – “it’s an investment that keeps giving back.”
Not only does membership constantly expose your business to new customers on multimedia platforms, but it also creates events that promote B2B networking that brings you new opportunities, guidance, support and a whole new family you never realized were there to help you. In the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ian, we have been sending our members updates on where to get help and what options are out there to pull your business back on the right track.
For less than $28 per month in most cases, your business can be a part of a dynamic, fun, yet highly-effective group of local business entrepreneurs. Call us today on 941.-639-3720 and Tara Zajas can either arrange to visit or call you to discuss your options. Membership is not limited to geographical boundaries either. You do not have to be a City Business to benefit.
We continue to send out regular emails to our database group, alerting them with valuable information about resources, progress and which businesses are open for business. If you want to be added to receive this list, please send your email address to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and you’ll be added. If your business is a Chamber Member (or not), we’ll add your details to the list free of charge! Our offices are open 9-4 and you are welcome to drop by and use our internet, phones and a/c.
We’ll also be happy to direct you to additional assistance that we are aware of that is being offered to our community residents and businesses.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.