Game on! Now would be the time to secure your booth to participate in our 11th Annual “Hottest Business Day in Paradise” Business Expo. Our Expo will be on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. We traditionally get 1,000-plus attendees for the day. If you are a Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce member or would like to become new member and participate in the Expo, visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org to complete the participation agreement or call the chamber office to register at 941-627-2222.
There are approximately 30 booths remaining before we are sold out. This is an excellent opportunity to put a bright spotlight on your business, showcasing your products and services in front of a large number of people in the matter of five hours. This would be the perfect setting for lead generation for new clients and customers. You will also have the opportunity to network with all the other exhibitors for business-to-business connections.
We will have our Business Expo Kickoff Party on Thursday, Jan. 20, hosted by the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. From 4-5 p.m., there will be a very informative session of the "Do's & Don’ts" to prepare and plan for the best expo experience for your business. From 5-6:30 p.m., you will have the opportunity to mingle with other exhibitors, recognize our sponsors, and enjoy refreshments and delicious hors d'oeuvres.
Whether you have attended before or attending for the first time, it will be well worth your time to get this valuable information. Invitations will go out next week for our Expo Kickoff Party, so please be on the lookout!
We appreciate the support of our expo sponsors:
Platinum Title Sponsor: Chapman Insurance Group
Silver Associate Sponsors: Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, Comfort Inn & Suites, Life Care Center of Punta Gorda and Michael Saunders & Company
Gold Presenting Sponsor: Burnt Store Title & Escrow
Bronze Participating Sponsors: American Imaging of Southwest FL, Bert’s Black Widow Harley Davidson, Dancing Moon Travel, Painting with a Twist, Sunshine Ace Hardware and The Mosaic Company, Community Relations
Paradise Breakfast Sponsor: Integrity Employee Leasing
After Hours Party and Passport Sponsor: Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions
Media Sponsors: Buffalo Graffix, The Daily Sun and iHeart Media
Kickoff Party Sponsor: Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center
Lanyard Sponsor: Chapman Insurance Group
Goodie Bag Sponsor: WhitCo Insurance, Alexia Martin Agency.
Last, but certainly not least, although our 43rd Annual Christmas Parade was last month, I wanted to give a special thank you to Bill Dryburgh who was our Grand Marshall. Bill did a great job and represented well.
Chamber Member Networking Activities
Networking at Noon Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 12 — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Metro Diner located at 1720 Tamiami Trail, Unit 100, Port Charlotte. Reservations are required. Please register and make your meal selection by visiting our website: charlottecountychamber.org or by calling the chamber office 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 8 to 9 a.m. Beef O’Brady’s located at 1105 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Enjoy a breakfast buffet. Get ready for some fun and great interaction – Registration is required. Immediately following our program, we will have our quarterly New Member Orientation.
Business Card Exchange: Thursday, Jan. 27, 5 to 7 p.m. The Gilded Grape located at 3796 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Enjoy a delicious Wine tasting. Bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards.
Special Events
Ribbon Cutting:
Charlotte Mercantile – Tuesday, Jan. 25 – 1441 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte (Port Charlotte Town Center mall) – enter by Cody’s and go right – 5:30 p.m. – Jelly and jam tasting and non-alcoholic infused beer tasting. Everyone is welcome!
Lunch & Learn:
Tuesday, Jan. 25 – “Business Succession Planning” - Brian Simon with Alliance Financial Group.
Noon – 1 p.m. – Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Conference Room. Reservations
Required by visiting our website: charlottecountychamber.org and going to our events calendar or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Bring your lunch, beverages will be provided.
