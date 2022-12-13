John Wright

MINDI ABAIR IS COMING TO TOWN

Tonight, we are thrilled to be bringing Mindi Abair back to Punta Gorda for a jazzy night of holiday music at the Punta Gorda Event Center. Mindi, a crowd favorite of Punta Gorda, will also be featuring Vincent Ingala, Lindsey Webster and Adam Hawley in a fabulous line-up of jazz artists, all performing in Mindi’s “I Can’t Wait For Christmas” tour.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

