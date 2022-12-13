Tonight, we are thrilled to be bringing Mindi Abair back to Punta Gorda for a jazzy night of holiday music at the Punta Gorda Event Center. Mindi, a crowd favorite of Punta Gorda, will also be featuring Vincent Ingala, Lindsey Webster and Adam Hawley in a fabulous line-up of jazz artists, all performing in Mindi’s “I Can’t Wait For Christmas” tour.
Tickets can still be purchased online via Ticketmaster (fees apply) or by calling the Event Center directly during operating hours on 941-833-5442. We heartily thank Gettel of Charlotte County and the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau for their support, allowing us to bring a show of this caliber to our city.
We can think of no better way of getting into the holiday spirit than this event. Mindi Abair is a true fan of this area and has long wanted to bring her holiday tour here — and finally it is happening. Hope to see you there tonight!
HOLIDAY BUSINESS OVER BREAKFAST
Tomorrow is one of our favorite events of the year — our Holiday Business over Breakfast at the PGI Civic Association on Shreve Street, Punta Gorda, hosted by Gator Wilderness Camp School. Not only are they cooking, but they are also going to “sing for their supper,” so to speak, to get us all in the Holiday mood. Want to join us? Simply call 941-639-3720 before 1 p.m. today to register.
ANOTHER POP-UP EVENT THIS FRIDAY
Last week, we hosted a Pop-UP event for two businesses whose building were destroyed in Hurricane Ian, making their Holiday sales’ plans sketchy, at best. It was such a great day that we will be welcoming HipNotique, Waterside Wreaths & Gifts and Eggstra Special — eggshell art at it’s finest — to sell their wares in our office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at 252 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Cash and credit cards are accepted. Stop by and shop! Thank you as well for your continuance of support of local businesses this holiday season.
GARDENS AGLOW
Another great holiday event on the horizon is Gardens Aglow at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens on Riverside Drive. Each year this event gets bigger and brighter with thousands of lights and special activities over the course of 12 nights of celebration, including a walking tour amongst twinkling and animated light displays, snowmaking machines with selfie photo spots, visits from the Big Man and Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate, Smores and so much more. Gardens Aglow will operate Dec. 4-7, 11-14 and 18-21 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance from www.peacerivergardens.org
TOY DRIVES
The Punta Gorda Chamber at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda is hosting both The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes and Valerie’s House Toy Drives for those in need this holiday. If you would like to drop off an unwrapped toy for either or both, we are accepting your gifts until Dec. 9 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thank you for helping others in our community that need our help especially at this time of year.
We continue to send out regular emails to our database group, alerting them with valuable information about resources, progress and which businesses are open for business. If you want to be added to receive this list, please send your email address to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and you’ll be added. If your business is a Chamber Member (or not), we’ll add your details to the list free of charge! Our offices are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and you are welcome to drop by and use our internet, phones and A/C.
This season, please remember to support our local business community, who are indeed the backbone of our area. They need your patronage more than ever right now, so please KEEP IT LOCAL.
