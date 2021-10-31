I know we haven’t hit Thanksgiving yet, but the Toys for Tots campaign is already in full swing.
The Toys for Tots program for Charlotte County provides new unwrapped toys for our children at Christmas. By providing a brand-new gift, something many children take for granted, each of us help less fortunate children believe that someone cares and that the magic of the holiday season hasn’t passed them by.
Christmas is a time of joy, happiness and goodwill. It is a time of giving and helping the youth who are in need.
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that office is a Toys for Tots collection site located at 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Please feel free to stop by and drop off a new unwrapped gift. We will be accepting new toys until Thursday, Dec. 9 and it will certainly put a smile on a child’s face.
Celebration of Life
The family of Mike Riley and Juli Jones Riley would like to invite you to the Celebration of Life for our dear and beloved Juli Jones Riley. The Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Please feel free to bring your lawn chairs, picnic baskets and coolers (please, no glass bottles). The celebration will be filled with family, friends, beautiful music, memories and the Spirit of Love.
November’s Chamber activities
Tuesday, Nov. 9 at iHeart Media, we will have our chamber radio show. My special guest will be
Gator Wilderness Camp School. Be sure to tune into News Radio 1580 WCCF-AM at 9 a.m. to hear all about the amazing impact Gator Wilderness makes and provides for the male youth and how you can get more involved with their program of work.
Wednesday, Nov. 11, will be our Networking at Noon lunch. It will be hosted by Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante. You will be in for a treat with a delicious lunch while making stronger connections with your fellow chamber member family. Reservations are required. You can register be visiting charlottecountychamber.org or feel free to call the chamber office at 941-627-2222 Wednesday, Nov. 17, our Third Wednesday Coffee will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. Please make a note, as we have adjusted our time. The event will be from 8-9 a.m. The coffee sponsor is AAA Auto Club Group and our nonprofit speaker will be Gator Wilderness Camp School. As a new feature to our program for November, we have invited all our new members from the past three months to set up a table to showcase their products and services to all the attendees. This will be a great opportunity to get better acquainted with our new members. Immediately following our Third Wednesday Coffee, we’ll have a ribbon cutting for The Punta Gorgeous Store.
Thursday, Nov. 18, we will have a ribbon cutting for Perfectly Polished Nail Boutique located at
121 E. Marion Ave., Suite 111, Punta Gorda. The ribbon cutting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Please plan on attending to help celebrate their fourth anniversary.
Other special events
43rd Annual Charlotte County Christmas Parade (Toys, Trains & Candy Canes). On Saturday, Dec. 11, thousands of residents and visitors will line the streets with excitement to see all the floats, trucks, cars, fire trucks, marching bands and of course, Santa himself. If you would like the opportunity to promote and market your business in a holiday and fun way, visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org to complete your entry form or call the chamber office with any question at 941-627-2222.
11th Annual “Hottest Business Day in Paradise” Business Expo: Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the
Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. The Expo is from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. and is free and
open to the public. There will be over 100 local businesses showcasing and marketing their products and services. Traditionally, there will be between 1,000-1,200 attendees whose attention you will capture. To be in front of that many people in just a matter five hours, it would be an excellent opportunity for lead generation, sales or making those great business-to-business connections. If you are a chamber member and would like to participate as an exhibitor and/or expo sponsor, visit our website at charlottecountychamber.org or feel free contact our chamber office for all the details.
