Starting today, we shall be posting a Where’s John picture to our Facebook Page (Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce) at around 9 a.m. each day. By this Friday, you will have seen four photos of us, out and about in our community, all marked as competition pictures. By doing a little research, just like a treasure hunt, add together the numeric portion of the street address of each location (no zip codes), where the photos were taken and by noon on Friday, email the total of your addition to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com to get a chance to win two VIP tickets for Eric Darius’ Wine & Jazz Festival show at the Event Center on Nov. 20. It’s so simple yet fun. The lucky winner will be announced right here next Tuesday, in this column.
How well do you think you know this community? Best of luck! And remember, if you think you know the location of each picture, check their websites to make sure your numbers are correct. One or two may get you thinking. For anyone interested in information regarding the Eric Darius show, visit www.puntagordachamber.com and you’ll see the Wine & Jazz Festival link for all the events planned for Nov. 17-20.
Our upcoming networking starts tonight at 5:30 p.m. as we conduct the ribbon cutting for Dream Salon & Spa in Herald Court Center, in downtown Punta Gorda, followed by our July After Hours in the same location. If you have not yet RSVP’d, please call us today by noon at 941-639-3720 to make sure the event is catered appropriately. Wendy Tirado and her entire team are very excited to have us visit. Although their doors have been open over a year already, their initial ribbon cutting was canceled in the spring of 2020 due to COVID-19. Now we finally get to go inside and celebrate their success.
Then at noon July 28, we are gathering at the Isles Yacht Club for our July luncheon. The first 30 minutes will be networking and doing business with each other. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. with our guest speaker coming from Homeland Security Investigations to give our membership valued information on their operations and procedures. To sign up, the cost for lunch is $20 and your seat must be reserved in advance by calling 941-639-3720. Unfortunately, in order to accommodate the large number of expected members attending, we shall require an advance reservation prior to noon on July 27 along with your food choice.
Our members have been saying how the job market is both volatile and stretched right now. As a result, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 31, we‘ll be hosting a job fair at the Event Center in Punta Gorda. If you are looking for employees, book your space now while space is available. Members are $50 and non-members are $100. We provide you with your skirted table and four chairs. Bring your banners and literature to attract new recruits. To sign up, call us at 941-639-3720 or email chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. Looking for employment? This is a free and ideal opportunity to meet local businesses who are all hiring. Bring your resumes and a smile, and let‘s get everyone back to work and enjoying their careers.
Also, Chamber Feud is making a triumphant return. Last year, due to COVID-19, we didn’t repeat the hilarious team-building fun of the previous year. Now, its back. Will the 2019 winners, Chapman Insurance, hold on to their title? We have already received the 12 qualifying teams, so the practicing is already underway The elimination rounds will take place on Aug. 24 and Aug. 26 starting at 5:30 p.m. and the finals will take place on Sept. 2. The venue will be the Women’s Club, on Sullivan Street. For all looking for a laugh, you are all invited to come along and enjoy our teams making fools of themselves at your expense. You simply cannot buy entertain this cheap. The entry is $5 and beer/wine/soda will be on hand for donation. We are also this year offering small cheese/meat plates and popcorn to keep everyone nourished.
John R. Wright is the president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.