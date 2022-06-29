This column was headlined “Under new ownership” last summer, too.
Yogi Berra was right. This sort of thing goes on every year, and it won’t be over ‘til it’s over.
Come Memorial Day, after making the most of the waning season, local eateries that were destined to close or to change hands do just that.
Since last year, two of them — Joy’s Kouzine in Venice and Mary Margaret’s Tea & Biscuit in Arcadia — happily reverted to their former owners.
But this year’s summer turnovers are unlikely to reverse themselves.
For instance, Christine Zagrobelny, her brother Joe Skoczylas and his wife, Teresa, will enjoy a well-earned retirement after 36 years operating North Port’s Olde World Restaurant.
They’ve handed the reins to Mike and Kelly Austin of Englewood who, along with children Reagan, Bethany and Michael, are busy updating and making changes that will become more visible and reportable toward the end of summer.
A TASTE OF FALL RIVER
Mean Jeanne’s Riverside Restaurant had a good three-year run in the little blue shack on Bayshore Road.
Owner Jennifer Clark survived a huffy cook by taking over herself and making homemade biscuits and sausage gravy that became the stuff of legends.
She weathered the pandemic, serving hundreds of free breakfasts and lunches while closed for three weeks.
When Clark recently moved on to new endeavors, the little blue eatery changed right down to its roots.
Now called New England Roadside Grill, it’s the place to go for culinary nostalgia from a very specific patch of Massachusetts earth.
For sure, there are lobster rolls (cold with mayo, hot with buttah), clam cakes (Rhode Island’s frittery, chopped-clam hush puppy) and clam chowder. But other than those, New England Roadside Grill might not offer exactly what you expect.
When Tracey Pavao of Fall River acquired and began remodeling the building, she started temporarily serving her hometown’s one-of-a-kind cuisine out of a food trailer by the (you got it) roadside.
A glossary and a sense of adventure come in handy here.
Don’t turn up your North Shore noses because you don’t see fish and chips or whole-belly clams on this menu. They’ll come along soon enough, when the restaurant itself opens its doors in the fall.
Here you’ll find foods you can get nowhere else in the world but the towns bordering Buzzards Bay, from Fall River through Westport to New Bedford. There, a rich brew of working-class cultures made greater Fall River a literal melting pot of unique dishes.
First and foremost, there’s the love-it-or-hate-it chow mein sandwich — concocted in the late 1800s by Chinese-immigrant restaurant owners seeking to sell something unfamiliar (crunchy chow mein noodles in brown gravy) to European mill workers who definitely knew what a sandwich was. Even better, they could carry one to work.
The Chinese plopped some chow mein in a hamburger bun, and Fall River’s iconic melting-pot dish was born. New England Roadside Grill’s version has ground beef, celery, bean sprouts and onions.
“Some people put vinegar on it,” said Pavao.
It can only improve things, one figures.
Chinese restaurants also gave Fall River workers a taste for the equally portable egg roll. So, the Grill also has crispy, deep-fried egg rolls stuffed with ground beef, cabbage, onions and bean sprouts.
Then there’s Portuguese chourico (“chuh-REECE”) — ground marinated pork and diced peppers in special sauce, in a grinder — also available with chips (fries) in the roll, Fall River style.
The Portuguese steak sandwich is marinated in Pavao’s special steak sauce loaded with garlic and red peppers, topped with a fried egg.
Of course, their hot dog has a Coney sauce option. The meaty add-on made its way from Coney Island to Fall River, where local hot doggeries now serve dozens of top-secret spins on the signature sauce.
For dessert you can have Portuguese sweet rice, a lightly lemony rice pudding, strawberry cheesecake or homemade pineapple pie that’s even better than New England-favorite Table Talk.
You can even preorder malassadas, Portuguese fried dough sprinkled with granulated sugar, for pickup on Fridays.
New England Roadside Grill ($-$$, O), 508-328-7244, 22637 Bayshore Road (blue building between Charlotte Harbor Publix and Edgewater Drive), is now serving out of its food trailer from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
GOING OUT ON TOP
Talk about going out on top.
After more than a decade in business and a dozen Daily Sun Best of North Port awards this year alone, Bema J’s owners Julie and Brian Vespia announced their retirement.
For 11 years, the couple had taken pride in running one of North Port’s few and finest family-owned restaurants.
The bistro’s name, an acronym of the family’s multiple B, E, M, A and J initials, was borrowed from husband Brian, son Branden, twin daughters Emily and Morgan, Julie’s mom Marilyn, grandkids Amara and Aiden, and Julie and her youngest, Justin.
Its Wednesday Rib Nights, Friday Fish ‘n’ Chips, karaoke nights and sangria became Bobcat Village neighborhood addictions.
So, the neighbors were relieved to hear that new owners Nicole Smith-Mayle and her mother, Michele Dimos, would keep not only the staff, but also the Vespias’ recipes, menu and specials, now including Thursday Brisket Night.
Smith-Mayle explained, “We were handed all that as part of the sale — their sangrias, barbecue sauces, ribs, homemade dressings, everything that they did so well — and we’re sticking to it.”
As agents at next-door Realty by Dale Thomas, the pair had handled the low-key sale of the restaurant.
When a first offer fell through, they seized the opportunity to own the kind of venture they’d always had in the back of their minds.
Regulars and business neighbors themselves, Smith-Mayle and her mom will continue to be familiar faces at their new restaurant. Another family member, Donny Welty, will be general manager.
The bistro’s name, however, was all about Vespias, so we should watch for a new moniker using Dimos’ maiden name: Maggiore Bistro.
“But nothing’s going to change the way you love it,” Smith-Mayle added.
Bema J’s Bistro ($-$$, O), 941-257-8036, 3515 Bobcat Village Center Road, North Port, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
