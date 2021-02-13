During the Great Depression, both World Wars, and even the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes were never canceled. Resilience and determination are at the heart of the Triple Crown.
United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) also found resilience and determination at the heart of our experience with the COVID-19 pandemic. We had to make adjustments, just like horse racing did.
The Belmont Stakes, also known as the Test of Champions, ran with no fans in attendance, and we, too, did much hard work in 2020 without spectators. The Test of Champions was moved to the beginning of the season instead of its usual place at the end. Our Test of Champions started early as well, somewhere mid-March, I would say.
And as we looked to fill a vacant Board of Directors seat, we wanted only the best — someone who could take a three-year term and bring with him/her three points of alignment. We sought our own Triple Crown.
UWCC is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Ehrat, CEO of Fawcett Memorial Hospital, to our Board of Directors. As a newcomer to Charlotte County, moving here in 2019 from Virginia, we look forward to his fresh perspective in moving the needle on poverty.
Michael brings experience to the team; experience working with school boards, Chambers of Commerce and the YMCA. This experience directly mirrors the heart of UWCC — educational success, financial stability and health and wellbeing. Having Michael on board for a three-year term focused on these three priority areas will surely get UWCC off to the races.
“I am excited to join and support United Way of Charlotte County’s mission, with special attention to the health and wellness aspect,” said Michael Ehrat. “Our mission at Fawcett Memorial Hospital is, above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.”
As someone who manages the operations of a 253-bed acute care hospital consisting of over 900 employees and 275 physicians, Michael is used to looking at the big picture. This big picture lens is what guides UWCC in solving the complex problems that are at the root of poverty.
UWCC Board President Charlotte Miller said, “Michael’s insight during this unprecedented time will help to continue UWCC’s vision to create a community where all citizens achieve their potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives.”
A full list of United Way of Charlotte County’s Board of Directors can be found at www.unitedwayccfl.org/board-directors.
