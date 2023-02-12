I share a consistent message regarding our membership about “value” and “return on investment.” Once a business identifies those proposition points, it’s realized they now have a viable platform not only to market and promote their business, but gain customers/clients for life. Membership with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce with its 1,000-plus members is an organized group of business owners and professionals seeking to support one another and being a valuable resource to the economic growth of our community.

Being a member of the Charlotte County Chamber provides a full suite of benefits for your business and individually. Our chamber is a powerful influence in our community and your membership includes your voice as we. Becoming a member is an extremely simple and carefree process. You can go directly to our website: charlottecountychamber.org and join today! If you are not currently a member of our chamber, we want to ensure all your questions are answered and you are comfortable with making the investment into your business. Feel free to call the chamber office at 941-627-2222 and we will be there to walk you through the process.


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments