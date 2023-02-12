I share a consistent message regarding our membership about “value” and “return on investment.” Once a business identifies those proposition points, it’s realized they now have a viable platform not only to market and promote their business, but gain customers/clients for life. Membership with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce with its 1,000-plus members is an organized group of business owners and professionals seeking to support one another and being a valuable resource to the economic growth of our community.
Being a member of the Charlotte County Chamber provides a full suite of benefits for your business and individually. Our chamber is a powerful influence in our community and your membership includes your voice as we. Becoming a member is an extremely simple and carefree process. You can go directly to our website: charlottecountychamber.org and join today! If you are not currently a member of our chamber, we want to ensure all your questions are answered and you are comfortable with making the investment into your business. Feel free to call the chamber office at 941-627-2222 and we will be there to walk you through the process.
In my opinion from my personal experience, being associated with the Charlotte County Chamber for the past 10-plus years from being a member, board of director, and as an employee, you can’t put a price on the thousands of business connections and even better the amazing friendships that have been made.
CHAMBER ACTIVITIES
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): Wednesday, Feb. 15, 8–9 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee sponsor: ITrip Vacations Punta Gorda. Guest speaker/program: Dave Gammon, Charlotte County Economic Development Director. Dave will share all the great things happening and developing in our wonderful community. Immediately following our Coffee, we will have a ribbon-cutting for Chris & Erica Rayborn, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty. After our Coffee, we’ll have our Quarterly New Member Orientation (9:15–10 a.m.).
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, Feb. 23, 5–7 p.m. at Armstrong Interiors, 2705 Tamiami Trail, Suite 315, Punta Gorda. Bring a gift to promote your business and bring plenty of business cards.
RIBBON CUTTINGS
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
Burnt Store Title of SWFL (new location): Thursday, Feb. 16, 5–7 p.m. (ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m.) 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1129, Punta Gorda. Food, entertainment, giveaways & much more will be on hand!
SPECIAL EVENTS
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic at St. Andrews South Golf Club: Saturday, May 27. This is going to be bigger and better than we ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. There will be plenty of sponsorship opportunities, prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. Look for full details on our website: charlottecountychamber.org
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.