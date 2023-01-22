There is always a value proposition when one invests into themselves, finances or business. When investing, the expectation is to get a return on investment. Membership in the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is no different. There should always be intent, which I like to call the three P’s. Purpose, plan and payoff. Each step requires planning and action to ensure the end result. Becoming a successful member of our chamber, it takes planning, action, and setting expectations, to ensure a return on your investment.

Understanding the full suite of our benefits and navigating through the networking opportunities, collaborations, partnerships, marketing and promoting of your business and sponsorships. Along with community involvement and being a valuable resource to others, your engagement needs to be strategic to your purpose, plan and payoff, allowing your membership to work for you!


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

