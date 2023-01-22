There is always a value proposition when one invests into themselves, finances or business. When investing, the expectation is to get a return on investment. Membership in the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is no different. There should always be intent, which I like to call the three P’s. Purpose, plan and payoff. Each step requires planning and action to ensure the end result. Becoming a successful member of our chamber, it takes planning, action, and setting expectations, to ensure a return on your investment.
Understanding the full suite of our benefits and navigating through the networking opportunities, collaborations, partnerships, marketing and promoting of your business and sponsorships. Along with community involvement and being a valuable resource to others, your engagement needs to be strategic to your purpose, plan and payoff, allowing your membership to work for you!
According to a survey conducted by The Schapiro Group, 63% of consumers are more likely to use the products and services of a business that belongs to a local chamber. Being a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce adds further credibility by advertising themselves as chamber member at their storefronts and websites.
CHAMBER ACTIVITIES
Business Card Exchange: Jan. 26, 5-7 p.m. at Charlotte Players, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business and bring plenty of business cards. Member event.
RIBBON CUTTINGS
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
24TwentyOne Event Center 10-year anniversary, Jan. 24, 5-7 p.m. (ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m.). Heavy appetizers, cocktails, and door prizes provided.
Punta Gorda Marina 40th anniversary, Jan. 27, 4-7 p.m. (ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m.), 25096 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Food, beer, wine, live music, giveaways and much more.
GJC Window & Door open house, Jan. 31, 5-7 p.m. (ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m.), 812 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte. Refreshments and snacks will be provided.
SPECIAL EVENTS
12th Annual Business Expo (Hottest Business Day in Paradise): 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Free and open to the public. Imagine, marketing your business in an 8’ x 10’ booth (piped/draped) and having 1,000-plus visitors and residents see the products and services you provide. You will have the opportunity to see more folks in a matter of five hours than you may see in a month. This will be an excellent environment for maximum business exposure for sales, lead generation and develop great connections. Plus, there will be over 90 other exhibitors for business-to-business to develop client/customer relationships. Deadline to reserve you booth is Tuesday, Jan. 24. There will be no late entries accepted. To reserve your booth, visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic at St. Andrews South Golf Club: Saturday, May 27. This is going to be bigger and better than we ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. There will be plenty of sponsorship opportunities, prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. Look for full details on our website: charlottecountychamber.org
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.