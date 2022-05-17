Not long ago, this column spotlighted strip-mall superstar establishments from Punta Gorda to North Port. No big plaza storefronts or standalones. True hidden gems.
Which begs the question: What about Venice?
Indeed, the Shark Tooth Capital of the World has U.S. 41 strip malls with superstars aplenty.
To toss off just a few names that shouldn’t be missed and deserve spotlighting: Baiyoke Thai Bistro, The Living Room, Mitch’s Kitchen, Seed to Table Vegan Eatery, Taqueria El Chavo, Venice Ale House and the much-beloved Yummies Donuts & BBQ. Six of them even share the same strip malls.
Now two more have joined the malls of fame.
LUCARELLI’S GAINS A SON
Venice entrepreneur Tommy Villani gets a lot of press because he’s always doing something to earn it.
From the day in 2014 when he first converted Rip’s Sports Bar into the award-winning Off The Wagon Bar & Grill, Villani has had lofty culinary ambitions.
By 2017 Off The Wagon had doubled in size to become Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen, Venice’s first and only brewpub/nightclub, with Scott and Corey Harper’s 3 Bridges Brewing in the house.
Shortly afterward, Executive Chef Mike Leopold came aboard to help steer Villani toward his fine-dining goals.
When they joined forces Villani said, “We’ve built a business concept so unique people want to be part of it. Mike’s totally on board with our wanting to become the ultimate culinary destination in Venice.”
They’d only just begun.
Since then, Executive Chef Mike has engineered three more menus for the burgeoning OTW Restaurant Group — for the outside-the-box Irma’s Tacos, Craft Beer and Tequila Bar (in Wellen Park and, soon, Sarasota’s Fruitville Commons) and Wellen Park Welcome Center’s Barrel & Bean.
In the works for Downtown Wellen: the upscale Villani & Co. Steak, Seafood & Raw Bar.
The OTW team’s latest acquisition is Lucarelli’s Restaurant (formerly DeFina’s) of South Venice, where Bob and Pam Lucarelli spent the last decade helming a solid family-style Italian restaurant.
Before retiring, the Lucarellis made what used to be a family joke a reality, passing the reins to daughter Nina Fiorita, future son-in-law Tommy Villani and, with them, the entire OTW Restaurant Group.
“They will carry on the legacy we have created, in their own young, vibrant flair,” said the Lucarellis.
Villani said, “Nina and I thought it would be a good addition to the current restaurant portfolio. Keeping it in the family and keeping all the existing staff was incredibly important to us.
“And Mike obviously brings a lot to the table with menu development. He’s built on Lucarelli’s core menu but made it more dramatic Italian contemporary. We also have a full bar now, for an exciting craft cocktail menu.”
Chef Mike has lent his creative touch to the likes of a prosciutto-wrapped quail appetizer with fig-balsamic glaze; deep-fried long-stem artichokes; and Faroe Island Salmon Agrodulce.
His fried Eggplant Lucarelli tips a hat to tradition but Capreses it up with house-made mozz, bruschetta tomatoes, basil, balsamic and pesto gnocchi. The unicorn fish special is already one of his most popular items.
How does Mike Leopold do it? For starters, he finished second in his class at the Culinary Institute of America. He’s sharpened his skills ever since, through formative years as a chef in Seattle to over a decade at The Crow’s Nest, Cosimo’s and Abby’s on Miami.
He explained, “Now, since I can’t be everywhere at once, I have to rely on key employees to keep the restaurants running to my expectations.”
Among them, Chef Randy Platt is running the Lucarelli’s kitchen.
Lucarelli’s Restaurant ($$-$$$), 941-445-4755, 1965 Tamiami Trail South (next to Dan’s Fan City), Venice, is open 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Reservations are getting more important every day.
CAN YOU GET GOOD PIZZA IN FLORIDA?
You know that part of every slice that isn’t quite as tasty as the rest? The part you throw to the dog?
You won’t find it at Long Island Brothers Stone Oven Pizza. Every single bite of their slices is much too good for your dog, no offense to your dog.
A Grandma Sadie slice, for instance, has rich, thick pomodoro sauce with garlic bits; a brush of garlic oil; fresh basil that tastes good even when it’s a little burnt; a thin, foldable crust that’s somehow crisp on both sides; and oozy-goozy mozz that stretches out as long as your forearm.
Wedge slices, cut from a 28-inch pie, will overlap a dinner plate. Two of them fill a medium box.
“Don’t listen to people when they say you can’t get good pizza in Florida,” wrote one reviewer.
Co-owner (with brother Dan) Joey Stasolla said, “People tell us, ‘You make us feel like we’re back home on Long Island.’”
A restaurant cook whose culinary training was watching his mom and the original Grandma Sadie, Joey made the top 18 on Season 2 of FOX's “MasterChef,” out of 36,000 who’d tried out.
Joey and Dan had worked in the restaurant business for years on Long Island until, at 25, Joey put everything he owned into his first store in Colorado Springs — Joey’s Pizza.
There must be dozens of Joey’s Pizzas in New York and New Jersey. In Colorado Springs, it was the only game in town.
When Joey and Dan taught the westerners about New York-style pizza, their place won kudos for its traditional Italian food “with a twist.”
Now you can find out what made Joey’s Pizza such a hit in two local spots where the brothers don’t have to explain what New York pizza is.
They now focus on consistently well-made pizza, Stromboli, calzones, heroes, salads and “quick eats” like wings, pickle fries and fried “mooozadell,” rather than on pasta dinners.
Their new, smaller location, in the former Amore’s, has lots of umbrella-shaded deck seating and, soon, beer and wine.
Long Island Brothers Stone Oven Pizza ($$, O) is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, at two locations: Venice (941-800-5511), 2357 Tamiami Trail South, and North Port (941-423-4999), 14919 Tamiami Trail (Goodwill plaza).
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
