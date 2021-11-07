This is Part 2 of twin stories about Venice’s renewed vibiness, but there will likely be more.
NOW THEY’VE REALLY GONE MAD
Many feared that salad bars and buffets were lost forever to the pandemic.
Old habits die hard. Not only are buffets like Golden Corral’s back, but so are salad bars.
Now Venice has a whole new salad concept that, believe it or not, took root there when Brooklyn natives Maria and Mitch Smielowitz couldn’t find a decent hot dog.
Realizing they weren’t alone, they took over a shuttered coffee drive-thru on U.S. 41 and, in the depths of the recession, opened Mad Dog Hot Dogs, with an ever-growing menu of signature dogs. This year, they opened a second Mad Dog in Englewood.
Mad Dog also took to selling vegetarian soy dogs, so we shouldn’t be surprised at their next move.
The week before Halloween, the Mad Dog bulldog logo appeared, this time clenching a carrot in its jaws, on a new storefront in Galleria Plaza, behind the hot dog shop.
Mitch admitted that he’d wanted to do Mad Salads — a “build-your-own” salad and wrap shop — all along.
In the heyday of all-you-can-eat salad buffets like Souper Salad, Sweet Tomatoes and Souplantation (most now defunct), he’d operated Field of Greens in Queens, just like today’s Mad Salads.
It’s a salad bar, but they do all the work for you, serving a head-spinning DIY menu of 4 greens, 34 toppings, 9 top-quality proteins, 8 cheeses and 20 dressings. Chopped or tossed, salad or wrap.
That’s a lot of decisions to make for a custom salad, so Mad Salads moves things along by giving customers a clipboarded checklist to complete.
If decisions aren’t your strong suit, Mad Salads also has a menu of predefined salads like the Venice Cobb and Memphis BBQ Chopped Chicken; salad platters with tuna, chicken or shrimp salad; five basic Mad Wraps; soup of the day; and smoothies.
“Now you have a choice when you come into the plaza,” quipped Mitch. “You can turn right and eat Mad Dog or turn left and eat healthy.”
Mad Salads ($, O), 941-899-1303, 2119 South Tamiami Trail (Galleria Plaza), Venice, is open Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday to 6 p.m.
WHAT’S NEXT FOR MICHAEL BACON?
Understatement of the year from the Venice entrepreneur who recently opened Venice Island’s munchie-melding Brew-Za-Bagels: “I try to do things not everybody else is doing.”
Bacon’s next venture will be a southern-style raw bar with low-country boil, gumbo, jambalaya, catfish, red snapper, full-liquor bar and outside music all the damn time.
Shuck & Ale, which Bacon promises will “take advantage of the great local seafood we have in the Gulf and the South,” will move into the former Popi’s Place in Rialto (Goodwill) Shopping Center.
Bacon hopes for mid-November, but we all know what that means in this day of delay.
But wait ...
A new kind of BrewBurgers, called BrewBurgers Back Porch, will also move into the cavernous former Hungry Putter space in Venice Shopping Center — coincidentally, Brew-Za-Bagels’ base. Bacon describes his new place as a BrewBurgers-turned-sports-bar.
You were probably thinking BrewBurgers already is a sports bar, but Bacon would gently set you straight.
“BrewBurgers is really more of a family-friendly pub. It’s a place to go for dinner and happen to have a beer, instead of a place where you go to have a beer and happen to have a burger.”
That beer go-to would be Back Porch, aiming to open in early 2022.
To build it in what’s basically a warehouse big enough for 160 seats, they’ll rip off the front of the building, pushing it back 30 feet to make the front third a big outdoor seating area like the one at BrewBurgers Commercial Court. Inside — 19-foot ceilings foamed in soundproof black, with lots of TVs and taps.
“We have a lot going on right now,” Bacon explained. “I’m trying to take advantage of situations as they arise. I’m 53 years old and figure I have 10 more years to pursue this endeavor. I’m hoping at the end of that tenure to have something salable or an annuity.”
PATCHES PREVAILS
Four months ago, Venice’s 46-year-old Patches Restaurant was under contract, its patchwork infrastructure being scrutinized by an army of inspectors.
Owner Rose Ann Gregorich, who’d only recently learned the building was for sale, now realized that buyers had stepped up with an acceptable price, leaving Patches’ future uncertain.
After 15 years steering it through good years and bad, red tide and COVID, this was her worst nightmare, but she tried to remain hopeful.
“If a buyer is willing to put some money into it, this place could go on for years and years,” she said. “Patches is more than just a building. I still have people who’ve come in every day for 20 years, met their spouses here, made friendships. People tell us, ‘We’re so glad you’re still here.’”
The good news is that they ARE still there, now thriving under supportive new property owners and an infusion of new blood from other Venice eateries — every one passionate about bringing cozy home cooking to Patches’ guests.
General manager Tom Biche plans to open Patches for dinner soon, serving his New England-standby marinated steak tips, classic baked cod, stuffed shrimp and home-style meatloaf.
Kitchen manager Erin Quinlan brought with her the original family-recipe pierogis from Wally’s Pour House, as well as her own soups, baked goods and specials like chicken and dumplings.
After 20 years working at her family’s Amore’s Italian Restaurant, cook/server Lindsey Harmon easily whips up specials like this fall’s pumpkin pancakes and cinnamon roll French toast.
A beachy new exterior paint job, awnings and neon Budweiser signs are on the way; some of the restaurant’s iconic clowns have been retired; and Gregorich has invested in new kitchen equipment.
The new owners’ intentions?
According to Biche, they said, “We want you to be here as long as you want to be here.”
Patches Restaurant ($), 941-484-6713, 501 E. Venice Avenue, is open daily 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with breakfast served all day, along with beer, wine, wine-based liquors and mimosas. Dinner hours to come, dependent on hiring.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
This is Part 2 of twin stories about Venice’s renewed vibiness, but there will likely be more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.