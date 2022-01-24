Despite an unexpected rainstorm, the new Downtown Experience got a great kick off last Thursday. Deanna Peden rocked the crowd with her singing of the national anthem and the Charlotte High School Choir entertained in amazing spirit as this Third Thursday “Experience” came alive. There is no doubt this monthly event will gain traction as it moves forward. The next date is Feb. 17. Mark your calendars to swing by Hector House Park on the corner of Taylor and Olympia to grab your info sheet and map so you know what is going on where. We shall also endeavor to publish this same information on the homepage of www.puntagordachamber.com and on our Punta Gorda Chamber facebook page a couple of days out so you can download your own copy as well. It felt so good to see the community back out supporting its own.
Tomorrow, we are very pleased to visit the PGI Civic Association for our January networking lunch, at which the mayor will be presenting the annual State of the City report. We are SOLD OUT for this event, but a copy of the presentation will be made available on the city’s website in the coming days, for all to view. A great sign of strength in the business community is always to be found in the number of ribbon cuttings being planned. In the next few weeks, we have an abundance of them. The public is invited to attend these events as well as Chamber members, as we welcome new businesses to the family and the community. On Thursday, Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m., we welcome The Punta Gorgeous Store to our offices. Branded merchandise is now available for purchase directly at the PG Chamber offices and Denise Henry will be hosting this event to showcase their latest product line. Please RSVP to 941-639-3720 (M-F 9-4) so that the event can be properly catered. Then on Feb. 3, we host a ribbon cutting at South Port Square, 23023 Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte at 10 a.m. to unveil their new Tech Center. Please help us welcome these businesses to our area as we learn more about them and their services.
Our walking tours of the Punta Gorda Murals, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society are set to return after a year hiatus. From Jan. 18 to March 29, every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., take a guided leisurely stroll in the company of a Mural Society docent to learn about the history and creation of some of our greatest murals. The tour is limited to 12 people and will start and end at our offices located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Price is $25 and can be booked by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours.
The 8th Annual Short Film Festival is returning to Punta Gorda on March 2 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. We have tickets ($20) at the office for you, should you prefer to collect and pay in person, rather than the online method. We are located at 252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, on the corner of Marion and Sullivan (parking behind the building or on side street). We are open M-F 9-4. Payment by check or cash please. Doors will open at 6 p.m. on March 2. Show starts at 7 p.m. Get your tickets now while stocks allow.
For a full listing of our members and their vast array of events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.