As a business based and focused around our outstanding membership, there are many behind-the-scenes activities that happen weekly, if not daily, to help ensure that you are receiving the best product and services.
With our outstanding team at the helm, it is our unsung heroes, our amazing volunteer base that we, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, cannot thank enough.
Last week, I had the opportunity to sit in a planning meeting with a group of individuals working on the upcoming Junior Leadership Charlotte program. Not only are these volunteers busy with their own careers, families and so much more, the dedication and time that has been invested into a chamber program to make sure it is successful was incredible.
After leaving that meeting, I felt a sense of pride in our chamber. A few weeks ago, I wrote about the community being a handshake community, and a community that will roll up our sleeves and volunteer for a better tomorrow. This had me thinking about the other groups of talented and dedicated individuals who have helped to create an amazing chamber.
There are many ways that our volunteers help to create a stronger chamber. Many volunteers help to create our new member packets, assemble the newsletters with the many inserts, make endless copies, stuff goodie bags for the Chamber Expo and so much more.
Our Ambassador Program is a group of chamber members who volunteer time to share their passion of the chamber and to help build the membership. Not only are they some of our biggest advocates for why membership matters, but these are also the smiling faces greeting you at any of our events, helping at ribbon cuttings and welcoming new members with friendly phone calls.
If you are an alumni of the Leadership Charlotte program, you know firsthand how packed each day is with information and behind-the-scenes tours of our community. Well, what you might not know is that all of the planning for the upcoming year is done by a huge group of volunteers who begin planning these sessions almost immediately after each class graduates.
These individuals plan everything from timeline of the day, sponsors, meals, transportation and so much more. Because of the volunteers throughout the years, this program has been extremely successful for the past 33 years.
Last but certainly not least, as a registered 501c6 Florida not for profit, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is governed by a volunteer-based board of directors. This talented and diverse group of 18 individuals spend countless hours each month meeting, collaborating and planning for the future of the chamber and working to create a healthy environment for our businesses to succeed and grow. I am honored to be a part of this group who not only collaborate with each other but also sometimes challenge each other to make sure the best decisions are being made for the chamber.
Thank you to all of the volunteers who believe in the mission of the chamber and who have spent countless hours over the years to ensure that the Charlotte County Chamber is the premier chamber in Charlotte County.
