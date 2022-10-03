We know this is an incredibly difficult time for all of us. Our community was hit hard this past week. We want you to know your chamber is — and will be — here to help you. We stand by you and walk with you as we recover from Hurricane Ian.
Our office will reopen when power and phone service is restored. To all of our members: Let us know via email when your business will be opening, details of your hours and how we might be able to help you. If you aren’t opening, please let us know how we can help you in any way possible. Email tzajas@puntagorda-chamber.com
We’re family and this family sticks together! Punta Gorda/Charlotte County Strong!
CALLING ALL LOCAL BUSINESSES
Better days are ahead, and we are in the final stages of putting together our 2023 Member and Visitors’ Guide. With a publication of 40,000 copies, this is an opportunity no business in the area should miss.
As a member, you get a FREE business listing in the category/categories that most apply to your business; you get the opportunity to advertise at very competitive rates for a one shot/year-long advertisement and your name is carried for 12 full months to key locations around the area and distributed to both visitors and residents alike, to help you in promoting your business and its services.
There is simply no better time to become a member of the Punta Gorda Chamber than NOW. Join our family of businesses who go to tremendous lengths to promote each other and try to make everyone succeed. To join us and be part of the 2023 guide. The advertising deadline is Friday, Oct. 21. Call 941-639-3720 and we will be able to assist you. And your ad can be designed by us, at no extra charge to you!
EVENTS COMING UP
We are evaluating the status of our networking events in October as well as Blues, Brews and BBQ that was supposed to be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at History Park on Shreve Street.
But tickets are available on www.puntagordachamber.com using the Shop Chamber link, where you will also find the link to Mindi Abair’s “I Can’t Believe It’s Christmas” Tour, coming to Punta Gorda on Tuesday Dec. 13. Bringing two of her accomplished friends, this will be a holiday night to remember, starting at 7 p.m. A special wine tasting with Mindi and her husband Eric is also available starting at 5 p.m. that same day at the Event Center.
Just added recently, we are delighted to be hosting a Dinner and Show starring Whitney Grace, winner of our recent “Your Chamber’s Got Talent” show. Whitney was a true crowd favorite and swept the scoreboard with high marks from everyone. The dinner show is Monday Nov. 21 starting at 7 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda, sponsored by GrandCare Plus and Friendly Floors. Tickets for the show and dinner (Southern Supper that includes salad, fried chicken and biscuits, meatloaf, mash’n’gravy and dessert) are $45 and available in the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling us during office hours on 941-639-3720. This will be a great way to get your Thanksgiving Week off to a swinging start!
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.
