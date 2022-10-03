John Wright

We know this is an incredibly difficult time for all of us. Our community was hit hard this past week. We want you to know your chamber is — and will be — here to help you. We stand by you and walk with you as we recover from Hurricane Ian.

Our office will reopen when power and phone service is restored. To all of our members: Let us know via email when your business will be opening, details of your hours and how we might be able to help you. If you aren’t opening, please let us know how we can help you in any way possible. Email tzajas@puntagorda-chamber.com


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

