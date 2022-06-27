Membership of the Punta Gorda Chamber continues to rise and even our board directors are heard to comment “who are all these new people!” We really encourage all of our members to remember what this Chamber can and will do for you, as business owners. Don’t sit back and wait – there are an abundance of ways that we support your brand and get you what you are looking for.
We need your literature, business cards, submissions for email blasts, three minutes of your time to shoot an onsite video, website administration and listings — the list goes on (and that does not include our infamous networking opportunities!)
Supporting our local businesses is key during this time of year.
Call Tara Zajas today at 941-639-3720 and learn what we can do for you FREE, as part of your membership dues.
FIREWORKS IN PUNTA GORDA, JULY 3rd AND 4th
Mark your calendar for fireworks at Laishley Park on Sunday, July 3 and at Fishermen’s Village on Monday, July 4!
GET YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR YOUR CHAMBER’S GOT TALENT
On Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 13 acts have been selected for our “Your Chamber’s Got Talent” night. The overall winner will be selected that evening by a panel of five judges and you, the audience! Come support the acts and make new friends. Tickets are $25 plus fees and are available on www.gulftheater.org.
The acts include: Gator Wilderness Camp School (Music), David Obermeier (Comedy), Salty Paws (Music), Kaitlyn Carey (Film), Rachel Struebing & Monica Babcock (Music), Marianne Lilly (Poetry), Zarita Mattox (Singer), Jackie Stover & Team (Dance), Deanna Peden (Singer), Jimmy & The Ghost Flames (Comedy), Benjamin Strunk (Drummer), Whitney Grace (Singer) and Isaac James (Piano).
IT’S ALMOST TIME TO CELEBRATE
Our big Chamber night of celebration will be Saturday, Sept. 17, as we honor our leadership, our partners and announce our Businesses of the Year. Tickets are already available online at www.puntagordachamber.com under the Shop Chamber tab. Come join us and increase your business exposure “to its max.”
BLUE, BREWS & BBQ IS BACK!
We are also very pleased to announce that, after a COVID-19 break, Blues, Brews & BBQ is back in conjunction with our partners at Suncoast Beverage Group. On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 6 p.m., come to the History Park on Shreve Street, Punta Gorda for craft beer samplings, great music, great BBQ and so much more. Want the VIP experience? From 2 to 3 p.m., get to enter the event one hour early, to sample special VIP brews, selected for you! Tickets are now on sale at www.puntagordachamber.com under the Shop Chamber tab.
MINDI ABAIR HOLIDAY SHOW
We are excited to have secured a Mindi Abair Holiday Show for Punta Gorda. After several years of trying, we are pleased to announce that we have been selected as a destination for Mindi Abair’s “I Can’t Wait For Christmas Tour” on Tuesday Dec. 13 at the Event Center in Punta Gorda. She will be accompanied by Vincent Ingala, Adam Hawley and Lindsey Webster for a full jazzy show to help us get in the holiday spirit.
Tickets are available via the Event Center website or by following the link in the Shop Chamber section of www.puntagordachamber.com. The show will start at 7 p.m. and for wine aficionados, a wine and jazz tasting will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. that same day at the Event Center for $25 per person. Tickets for that event are on the chamber website. For further details please contact the Chamber at 941-639-3720.
MEMBER EVENTS THIS MONTH
• Tonight: Ribbon Cutting, Harborwalk at PG Boat Club for new Historic Marker, 5 p.m.
• Wednesday: Networking Lunch, Village Brewhouse, noon-1:30 p.m. Reservations needed.
• Thursday: Ribbon Cutting at 5:30 p.m. for 30th Anniversary of Re/Max, 2815 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
To RSVP to answer of these events, please contact us at least a day ahead by calling 941-639-3720.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.