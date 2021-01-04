We hope that you all said a “Grand Farewell” to 2020 and that you will join us in looking forward to 2021 being a less complicated and more tranquil year.
As COVID-19 protocols remain in place, we are maintaining our own protections, asking attendees to mask up as we limit meetings to a socially-distanced 50 people or less.
Our first meeting of 2021 take place at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, in the fourth-floor conference room of the annex building starting at 7:15 a.m. Jan. 13. It will be a great opportunity to enjoy chamber fellowship and hear directly from our hospital’s senior management team what the current medical conditions are and how vaccinations are progressing. As always, we do need an RSVP in advance to reception@puntagorda-chamber.com. We cannot accept walk-ups if the maximum number of attendees has already been reached, so don’t delay and get your seat at the table. There is no cost to attend and breakfast is provided.
Our January After Hours is scheduled from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 19. Hosted by the Loveland Center, the venue is still to be confirmed. Then on Jan. 27, starting at noon, we are very pleased to confirm that the annual Mayor’s State of the City address will be delivered by Mayor Lynne Matthews at the Event Center in Punta Gorda. The cost to attend the luncheon is $20 and payable in advance by calling 941-639-3720. By using the event center, we are able to socially-distance the tables, allowing for the anticipated number of attendees for this special event. Masks must be worn when not seated at a table. This is a wonderful opportunity for our members to hear directly from the mayor how we fared in 2020 and what is on the table to address in 2021.
On Jan. 29, we shall be hosting our annual Scottish-themed Laird’s Golf Challenge at Paradise Golf Course. We are currently seeking players of all levels to come and join us. It’s a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. and included will be your golf cart, light lunch, 12 holes on the newly-renovated course and after match supper, with entertainment. Prizes galore and a lot of fun. The cost is $175 for a foursome or $50 as an individual (and we’ll create a team for you). For non-golfers, you may still join in the fun with a non-golfers' putting contest and longest drive from the range ($5). Call us at 941-639-3720 to get your teams registered. Let’s get 2021 off to a good start with our first outdoor venture, which hopefully will lead to even more as the year progresses.
We have a full program of work planned for 2021 but we are currently taking planning for these events one week at a time. Our annual Wine and Jazz Festival will not take place on Feb. 20 as originally planned. Anyone who has already purchased tickets has already been notified and will be accommodated as soon as the new date is confirmed. Presenting festivals like the Wine and Jazz Festival is a major part of our marketing strategy for showcasing our city to future entrepreneurs and residents, so, rest assured, we are working very hard to bring back such events, albeit in a way that ensures the health and safety of all involved.
On Jan. 16 and 17, the Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair returns for its annual winter show. As an outdoor event, tents will be distanced from each other. Its vendors will all be masked and have hand sanitizer available for our use. Visitors are strongly encouraged to mask up, if they plan to attend, for the safety and security of all. On Jan. 21, we welcome Room by Room Furnishings and the PG Social House located at 258 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda to our community, as we conduct their ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., followed by Harbor Social’s ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. Jan. 22 at 212 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Please call 941-639-3720 to RSVP for either event.
A new year is always an opportunity to look forward while looking back over your shoulder at what happened in the past and how best to work smarter and more effectively going forward. In what are still uncertain times, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our collaborative partners to ensure, as best as we can, a better tomorrow — a tomorrow that we hope will bring health and prosperity to our community: A day when we can return to the hugs and the affection that is so us.
Happy 2021!
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
