Please join us as we welcome more than 80 new teachers to our community during our New Teachers’ Breakfast on Friday, Aug. 2 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. I recall several new teacher gatherings where the teacher I dined with was hired the day before, had a car full of stuff and was going to look for a place to live. Other years I saw familiar faces of young women and men who grew up here with my daughter. All of them are excited and nervous and ready to make a difference in the lives of kids. This is a great opportunity to introduce yourself and your business to potential new customers (and include an item in the goodie bags we give to the teachers). To register, please call the Port Charlotte office at 627-2222 or visit the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.org. This will be well worth your $35 investment.
Our next “Lunch & Learn” event, organized by Port Charlotte Toastmasters, is Aug. 5. Hear from Dawn Rubin, personal development and mindset coach, on “The Missing Link in Networking” from noon to 1 p.m. at the Board of Realtors Building, $10 includes a box lunch. RSVP 941-627-2222 or in the Chamber store.
It’s time to start working on your Business of the Year application. Just highlight your business accomplishments and strengths in this economic climate; define your business growth in workforce and/or company sales/revenue/profit and illustrate your businesses’ commitment to the community. Applications must be returned by Aug. 19. Nominees will be recognized at our Oct. 4 Annual Meeting Luncheon and the winners can use the free publicity all year and then some. Nonprofits are encouraged to apply. Forms are on our website in the newsroom or call and we’ll email one to you. Just do it. It’s free publicity, compliments of the Charlotte County Chamber
A week ago, I rented a car and drove with my daughter and her dog to Chicago where Kate started a new job last Monday. We were our best selves on the road trip, and it was so nice see parts of the country I haven’t seen in a long time. She lives right downtown and is totally psyched about everything – new job, no car, good friends, change of season (let’s see about that in December, right?). I’ve been feeling a little blue, but when I hear how excited she is, I am just happy for her.
