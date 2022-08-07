Steve Lineberry

Steve Lineberry 

Since 1925, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has been impacting local member businesses and Charlotte County residents with a wide variety of programs and services. Following the pandemic, it has been exciting to see the resurgence in new chamber memberships and an increase in Chamber member attendance at Chamber networking opportunities. How does the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce impact a chamber business member? With networking opportunities, such as ribbon cuttings, Networking at Noon luncheons, 3rd Wednesday Coffees, Lunch and Learns, Leadership Charlotte programs, and the Business Online weekly newsletter. All of these opportunities, and more, are designed for the chamber business members to showcase their products or services.

But the impact doesn’t end with the Charlotte County business member. The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce also greatly impacts Charlotte County residents. How? The chamber provides a Community/Member Business Directory that is distributed to thousands of businesses and residents. Chamber leadership and staff meet regularly with various county government offices, the Tourism Board, and the Economic Development Office to ensure that the programs and ideas under consideration are effective for chamber business members and county residents. The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors includes ad-hoc members from the county administration, the Charlotte County School Board, the City of Punta Gorda, and the Economic Development Office to keep the board updated on all aspects of county issues important to county residents. Another way that the chamber business members impact Charlotte County residents is that many chamber business members sit on the dozens of nonprofit organizations and work diligently to make Charlotte County a better place to live, work and play.


Steve Lineberry is president of the Board of Directors for the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce

