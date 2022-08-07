Since 1925, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has been impacting local member businesses and Charlotte County residents with a wide variety of programs and services. Following the pandemic, it has been exciting to see the resurgence in new chamber memberships and an increase in Chamber member attendance at Chamber networking opportunities. How does the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce impact a chamber business member? With networking opportunities, such as ribbon cuttings, Networking at Noon luncheons, 3rd Wednesday Coffees, Lunch and Learns, Leadership Charlotte programs, and the Business Online weekly newsletter. All of these opportunities, and more, are designed for the chamber business members to showcase their products or services.
But the impact doesn’t end with the Charlotte County business member. The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce also greatly impacts Charlotte County residents. How? The chamber provides a Community/Member Business Directory that is distributed to thousands of businesses and residents. Chamber leadership and staff meet regularly with various county government offices, the Tourism Board, and the Economic Development Office to ensure that the programs and ideas under consideration are effective for chamber business members and county residents. The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors includes ad-hoc members from the county administration, the Charlotte County School Board, the City of Punta Gorda, and the Economic Development Office to keep the board updated on all aspects of county issues important to county residents. Another way that the chamber business members impact Charlotte County residents is that many chamber business members sit on the dozens of nonprofit organizations and work diligently to make Charlotte County a better place to live, work and play.
For more information on the benefits of becoming a Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce member, contact Jamie Joannes, Chamber Business Development at 941-627-2222. Charlotte County residents looking for a Chamber Business member for a specific product or service, check out the Community Guide/Membership Directory at www.charlottecountychamber.org
Charlotte County Chamber Activities
Networking at Noon Lunch, Aug. 10, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton’s Dockside Grill, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Reservations and meal selection are required. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Member Event
Third Wednesday Coffee, Aug. 17, 8-9 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Program: New Member Showcase. This is an effective opportunity for our new members over the past quarter to display their products and services to their fellow chamber members.Registration is requested. Member Event
Business Card Exchange, Aug. 25, 5-7 p.m. at Integrity Employee Leasing, 128 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Bring a gift to promote your business. Bring plenty of business cards. Registration is requested. Member Event
Ribbon Cuttings (All are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Two Angels Soaps Gallery & Gifts, Aug. 11, 5:30 p.m., 2686 Tamiami Trail, Unit 5-A, Port Charlotte (right next to the chamber office). Registration is requested.
The Royal Paw Grooming & Boarding (new member), Aug. 17, 5:45 p.m. at Crescent B Commons Plaza, 42091 Cypress Pkwy, Suite 4, Babcock Ranch. Registration is requested.
ActivAge Home Care, Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m. at 126 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Registration is requested.
Stellar Vision (new member), Aug. 27, 11 a.m. at Crescent B Commons, 42091 Cypress Pkwy, Suite 3, Babcock Ranch. Registration is requested.
Special Events
Lunch & Learn: Tuesday, Aug. 23, noon-1 p.m. Topic: Effective Planning for Business Growth. Presented by: Brian Chapman, Chapman Insurance Group, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte (chamber office). $10 registration fee (lunch included). Reservations and meal selections are required. To RSVP and make lunch selection visit charlottecountychamber.org and go to our Event Calendar to reserve your seat.
Steve Lineberry is president of the Board of Directors for the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce
