The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize the 2019-2020 Chamber Champions at a special reception tonight.
The Chamber Champion Appreciation Reception is set for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight (Aug. 26) at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. Heavy hors’ devours and beverages, including beer and wine, will be provided.
We thank Plantation Golf & Country Club for hosting and sponsoring this event.
The Chamber Champion program allows members to be more active in the chamber and gain valuable exposure for their business. It provides incentives that will maximize marketing and networking opportunities.
For more information about how to become a Chamber Champion, contact the chamber.
NEW MAPS
The new 2020 North Port maps are available at the chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. The maps are free and are made possible by chamber member advertising. The new maps have the most updated roadway and ZIP code information for North Port and portions of Charlotte County. We'd like to encourage the public to support and patronize the businesses that are listed as advertisers.
WOMEN IN BUSINESS
We are again hosting a free Women in Business Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 23. It’s set for 9 a.m. to noon and will be a virtual event.
The theme of the conference is “When Life Gives You Lemons.” Join other like-minded people for a high-energy, inspiring, motivational and highly practical three-hour experience that will elevate you and change the way you do business. The program includes dynamic speakers, a panel of angel investors, stories of success and interactive discussions.
Reserve your spot by registering at www.NorthPortAreaChamber.com. The Women in Business Forum is presented by the chamber, SCORE Chapter 318, the North Port’s Economic Development Division and Vision Quest Leadership LLC.
Promotional opportunities are available for local businesses via sponsorships and an electronic coupon book to be distributed to all attendees. Proceeds from the coupon book will be donated to the Women’s Resource Center. Please contact Joanne Cumiskey at 517-304-7676 or joanne@vqleadership.com for more information.
BILLBOARD CAMPAIGN
Our annual summer “BILL”board Campaign continues this week, recognizing The Homeless Coalition, Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate, Stitching Solutions, Vision Quest Business Builders and The Axe Haus.
NEW MEMBERS
We'd like to recognize Heather Jorge-Keller Williams Realty Gold, and Martin Septic Service as newest members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
