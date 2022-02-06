Last Thursday, we had our 11th Annual Charlotte County Chamber Business Expo. There were 80 local businesses showcasing their products and services. I would consider the event a success! For those Charlotte County Chamber members who would like to participate next year, mark your calendars for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. You do not want to miss out.
Thank you to all our sponsors and exhibitors for your support and participation. I would like to give special thanks to Mark Martella with Dellutri Law Firm for being our Event Chair and Master of Ceremony each year. Mark is a past Charlotte County Chamber President (2011) and a member of our
Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame (2015). I would also like to thank Jim Finch, General Manager with the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference for the amazing job his team did for our event.
Chamber Member Networking Activities
Networking at Noon Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 9 – 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m. – Leroy’s Southern Kitchen and Bar located at 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. You will experience an excellent lunch. Reservations are required. Please register and make your meal selection by visiting our website: charlottecountychamber.org or by calling the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Member Event.
Third Wednesday Coffee: Wednesday, Feb. 16 – 8–9 a.m. – Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center located at 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Our Coffee Sponsor is Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic. Registration is requested. We will have our Quarterly New Member Showcases – To register, please visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222. Immediately following our program, we will have a ribbon cutting for Down the Hatchet – they will have their mobile truck available to sharpen your ax throwing skills. Member Event.
Business Card Exchange: Thursday, Feb. 24 – 5–7 p.m. Southwest Florida Insurance Associates located at 3718 Tamiami Trail, Unit C. Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards. Member Event.
Special Events
Just Counters & Other Stuff (20th Year Anniversary Celebration) – Thursday, Feb. 17 – 1489 Market Cir., 309, Port Charlotte – 5 p.m. – Refreshment, beverages and live music will be provided. This is a multi-chamber event (Charlotte County, North Port, Englewood, Punta Gorda and the CDBIA).
Lunch & Learn: Tuesday, Feb. 22 – “Business Succession Planning” — Brian Simon with Alliance Financial Group. Noon–1 p.m. – Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Conference Room – SOLD OUT
State of the County Address – Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Noon– 1 p.m. This will be a zoom call. You will have the opportunity to hear from our county entities (County, City, Airport, Public Schools, Economic Development) to get a high level update on what is driving our community.
Ribbon Cutting:
Community Lending (New Branch Launch) – Wednesday, Feb. 9 – 2208 El Jobean Rd., Port Charlotte (Twisted Fork) – 4:30–7:30 p.m. Ribbon cutting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Appetizers, beverages, and live music will be provided. Door prizes and fun!
ActivAge @ Chelsea Place (Grand Rebranding) – Thursday, Feb. 10 – 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte – 5:30 p.m. Refreshment, food, massages and live music will be provided.
Sport Clips Haircuts (grand opening) – Tuesday, Feb. 15 – 1804 Tamiami Trail, unit E4, Port Charlotte – 5:30 p.m. Snack and refreshments will be provided.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash (Grand Opening) – Friday, Feb. 18 – 19010 Murdock Cir., Port Charlotte – 10 a.m.
Pool Boy (15 th Anniversary Celebration) – Tuesday, Feb. 22 – 27147 Del Prado Pkwy., Punta Gorda – 5:30 p.m. Refreshments and beverages will be provided. Raffle prizes will be given way
