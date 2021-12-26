CHEF JEANIE, DOWN HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
A new cookbook might seem like tame news, but just look at who wrote it.
Chef/co-owner of sister restaurants Ella’s Food & Drink in Westerly, Rhode Island, and The Perfect Caper in Punta Gorda, Chef Jeanie Roland is seven-time James Beard Foundation nominee for Best Chef: South and nine-time Florida Trend Magazine Golden Spoon Award winner. She’s risen to Food Network challenges on “Beat Bobby Flay,” where she did just that, and “Iron Chef Gauntlet,” Season 2.
She continues to challenge herself in new ways.
Self-published through her cousin Anne’s Kachergis Book Design, her first cookbook — “Butter Love & Cream” — paid homage to Roland’s belief “that love is an essential part of cooking.” Also butter. Lots of butter.
Now, three years later, Chef Jeanie gets down to earth with a second cookbook of personal home favorites that, she says, “influence the cuisine we serve in our restaurants.”
If you want favorites from Ella’s and the Caper — like Ella’s New England Lobster Dip and the Caper’s addictive Warm Goat — you’ll find them. But gone is anything requiring Julia Child-level expertise.
For the most part, these are comfy home recipes like Mama’s Spaghetti and Meatballs, and Easy Braised Short Ribs — crowd pleasers that anyone can handle.
To get you set up properly, Roland begins with a mise-en-place “The Perfect Pantry” intro, covering essential ingredients, equipment and utensils, and where to put them. She concludes with an appendix of recipes to stock that perfect pantry, from spice mixes to stocks, sauces and dough.
The volume has bookmark ribbons to placehold favorite recipes, but your copy will end up fluttering with Post-it notes anyway.
“The Perfect Caper Home Cooking” and “Butter Love and Cream” are available at chefjeanieroland.com, copperfishbooks.com, Copperfish Books or The Perfect Caper ($$-$$$), 941-505-9009, 121 E. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, open Wednesday to Sunday 4 to 9 p.m.
ICHI HIBACHI, NO. 1
Three years ago, word had it that a sushi/hibachi place was moving into the former Vacuum Cleaner Center space next to Shorty’s Place on W. Marion Avenue.
As with everything else, we can probably blame the pandemic, but Ichi Hibachi only recently opened its doors, offering downtown Punta Gorda another fast-casual option besides Toula’s, Isabel & Annabel’s and Wildwood Pizza.
Mere days after it opened, River City Grill bartender Drew Owens gleefully reported having eaten there for the third time that week.
Loosely translated, the place’s name means “No. 1 hibachi,” but there’s more to it than hibachi.
You can order at the counter and have delivered to your table a variety of sushi, sashimi, special rolls, yakisoba and udon noodles, as well as generously heaped hibachi bowls and entrées with sides of soup and salad.
We need to know, though: What in the world is Chocolate City Roll, which has no hint of chocolate in its ingredients? And can you get Sunday Roll any old time?
Ichi Hibachi ($-$$), 941-621-8081 and 941-621-8062, 312 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m.
WILDWOOD PIZZA, SAME DOWN TO THE NAME
Speaking of Wildwood Pizza, it wasn’t long after celebrating their first anniversary in downtown Punta Gorda that Bianca Hannigan and Mike Barone expanded its menu and ... sold the place.
They also sold, be still my heart, that groovy Trippin’ on Pizza truck.
But the pizza flavors are still their wild and wacky inventions — Holy Cheesus, Mom’s Spaghetti, Lord of the Wings, I Chee Wawa and the nearly unconscionable Leroy Jenkins, topped with Belgian waffle, fried chicken, strawberry preserves, maple syrup, powdered sugar and mozz.
New owners Mike Roman and Jeremy Bhimji were handed the keys Nov. 11. Now Roman makes the drive from Cape Coral daily, in time for the pizzeria’s 4:20 (wink-wink) opening.
Between them, the partners have their hands in several other Fort Myers-area restaurant pies, along with their Legacy Construction Group day job.
“We came across Wildwood and thought it was an awesome concept,” said Roman. “We really liked Mike and had the opportunity, so we took them up on it.
“The name Mike, the vibe and the menu won’t change, except when one of our guys comes up with a secret special.”
One of those guys — apparently seized with the spirit of the Wildwood, New Jersey, boardwalk — invented a chili cheese fry pizza that promptly sold out.
Plans for the Trippin’ on Pizza truck remain unclear, but Roman said they hope to bring the brand to more markets. (Translation: Franchise?)
Wildwood Pizza ($-$$, O), 941-205-8818, is open Tuesday to Thursday 4:20 to 10, Friday and Saturday to midnight, though they hope to expand hours to an earlier opening.
RICK’S BARBERSHOP
What do you do when you own two top-rated pizzerias and just expanded one of them with an outside bar, live-music stage and patio?
If you’re Rick Barone of Pioneers Pizza Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, you keep on going with something new.
No, Pioneers isn’t a franchise ... yet.
Barone just likes having a barbershop handy, to keep his cut clean. So, he’s opening his own, at the north end of the Port Charlotte Pioneers plaza in which he now controls 12,000 square feet.
The barbers will be from New York/New Jersey. The décor will be gangsta, with colored LED lighting like Pioneers’. There’s already a pool table in there, you can order beer and wine while you wait, and you can bring a to-go cocktail from the restaurant.
“I figure, no matter what happens in the world,” said Barone, “you’re always gonna need a haircut, you’re always gonna need a beer, and you’re always gonna need a pizza.”
Pioneers Cuts, 4560 Tamiami Trail, Units 10-11, Port Charlotte, is opening soon.
