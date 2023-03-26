As the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with our dedicated board of directors, it is imperative our strategic foresight and diligence delivers optimal avenues to best serve our 1,000-plus members most effectively. We continually review, alter and set the stage to what is important for our members and the success of their businesses.

We all have heard the acronym WIIFM (What’s in it For Me). Each new or renewing member must consider this prior to making an annual investment into their membership. Like any investment, there is an expected return. What’s in it for each member, the opportunity to place an even brighter spotlight on their business, increase their networking footprint, further develop their client/customer base, and navigate the level of their participation and engagement to ensure desired results.


Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

