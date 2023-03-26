As the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with our dedicated board of directors, it is imperative our strategic foresight and diligence delivers optimal avenues to best serve our 1,000-plus members most effectively. We continually review, alter and set the stage to what is important for our members and the success of their businesses.
We all have heard the acronym WIIFM (What’s in it For Me). Each new or renewing member must consider this prior to making an annual investment into their membership. Like any investment, there is an expected return. What’s in it for each member, the opportunity to place an even brighter spotlight on their business, increase their networking footprint, further develop their client/customer base, and navigate the level of their participation and engagement to ensure desired results.
Every member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has the ability to reach 3,000 people each week by utilizing our Business Online e-newsletter to promote their business. There are three standing events each month to accommodate our members. Each event gives them the opportunity to meet new members and catch up with friends and colleagues.
The future of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce will be strategically executed by leadership, wisdom, and the wherewithal to be the premier business membership organization in the region. To get the WIIFM, contact the chamber office today at 941-627-2222.
Chamber Activities
Networking at Noon Lunch (member event) – 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m., Wednesday, April 12 at Isabel & Annabel’s Mexican Restaurant, 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Registration and meal selection required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event) – 8-9 a.m., Wednesday, April 19 at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Program: New Member Showcase/New Member Introductions. What a great way to kick off the morning by meeting so many new members and building new connections. Come on out and show your support for our new members.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 27, Brookdale Port Charlotte, 18440 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business and bring plenty of business cards.
Ribbon Cuttings
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
Restoration Bar (new location) – 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at 23081 Harborview Road, Suite 202, Port Charlotte. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Total Gastroenterology – 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 3390 Tamiami Trail, Suite 101, Port Charlotte. Refreshments, snacks and facility tours provided. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
VIPcare Punta Gorda – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 3941 Tamiami Trail, Suite 3175, Port Charlotte. Refreshments and facility tours provided. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Parrot Outreach – 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 1205 Elizabeth St., Punta Gorda. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Home Star Storage (grand opening) – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 18505 Paulson Dr., Port Charlotte. Food, refreshments, and tours provided. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Special Events
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic: Saturday, May 27, St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. $75 per player. Amazing sponsorships available. This is going to be bigger and better than we’ve ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. Prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. To secure your sponsorship or foursome, visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org
Bob White is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
