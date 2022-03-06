As the executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, and the collaboration with our Board of Directors, it is imperative our strategic foresight and diligence delivers optimal avenues to best serve our 1,000-plus members most effectively. We must continually alter and set the stage to what is important for our members and the success of their businesses.
We have heard the acronym WIIFM (What’s in it For Me). Each new or renewing member must consider this prior to making an annual investment, like any investment, there is an expected return. What’s in it for each member, the opportunity to place a bright spotlight on their business, increase their
networking footprint, their client/customer base, and navigate the level of their participation and engagement.
Every member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has the ability to reach 3,000 people each week by utilizing our Business Online e-newsletter to promote their business. There are three standing events each month to accommodate our members. Each event gives them the opportunity to meet new members and catch with friends and colleagues.
The future of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce will be executed by leadership, wisdom, and the wherewithal to be the premier business membership organization in the region. To get the WIIFM, contact the chamber office today at 941-627-2222
Chamber Member Networking Activities
Networking at Noon Lunch: Wednesday, March 9, 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m. Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. $15pp. Registration and meal selection is required. RSVP via our website: charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office 941-627-2222. Member Event
Third Wednesday Coffee: Wednesday, March 16, 8–9 a.m., IHOP, 1789 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Coffee Sponsor: IHOP. Guest speaker: Jim Weisberg, CDBIA president. Registration is required. RSVP by visiting our website or calling the chamber office. Seating is limited, reservations only (no walk-ins) — buffet breakfast will be provided. Member Event
Business Card Exchange: Thursday, March 24, 5–7 p.m. Dunkin’s Diamonds, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Unit 575C (Port Charlotte Town mall). There will be snacks, beverages and raffle prizes. Make sure to bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards. Member Event
Ribbon Cuttings
Essence Nail Spa: Wednesday, March 23, 10 a.m., at 19451 Cochran Blvd., Unit 400, Port Charlotte. Grand opening – 20% off specials. Beverages will be provided.
Osceola Puppies: Thursday, March 31, 5:30 p.m., at 2686 Tamiami Trail, Unit 3A, Port Charlotte. Grand opening.
