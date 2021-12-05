Joe Pocklington, proprietor of Punta Gorda’s Riviera Bar & Grill, nearly fainted when he saw Capt. Phil Voyer full-throttling a 26-foot water taxi toward his dock.
“I thought you were going to plow right into it,” the horrified owner said.
Instead, the 20-year-long captain one-handed the wheel and glided his boat, smooth as silk, into place next to the restaurant’s deck.
“What are you going to be doing with that?” Pocklington asked.
Voyer described his plan for a water shuttle service. Pocklington smelled opportunity at once.
“We could do some good business together,” Pocklington said. “You gotta start taking some people here.”
Pocklington, who’s spent his entire life in the marine industry, loves his burgeoning development on Alligator Creek. He’s always seen his restaurant and the new tiki bar on its shores as a goldmine boaters’ destination.
When he installs a planned 300-foot floating dock along the waterfront, it’ll be even more so.
And Capt. Phil’s water shuttle now has a specially designated “Please No Docking” berth there.
CRUISING TO THE RIVIERA
Voyer’s new Charlotte Harbor Water Shuttle now runs trips between the public boat ramp at Laishley Park Municipal Marina and the Riviera Bar & Grill. It carries as many as 24 at a time, coolers and covered containers allowed, and takes passengers through the canals of Punta Gorda Isles on a pleasant 1¼-hour cruise.
His brand-new, canary-yellow-canopied Duffy transport will hang out at Laishley, loading and offloading clients at the public boat ramp for as many as two trips a day: an 11:30 a.m. lunch cruise and a 4:45 p.m. dinner cruise.
Voyer said that passengers can linger at the Riviera’s tiki bar and restaurant before heading back. He’ll be responsive to their preferences.
He can also take on passengers at individual docks throughout the Isles, Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, and Punta Gorda Elks.
The word is out, of course. The bright-yellow Tip-C-Gull is hard to miss.
As she navigates the Isles canals and uses the new Buckley Pass to cut through to Alligator Creek, other boats hail Voyer, and PGI neighbors run down to their seawalls to ask him what he’s all about and where they can catch a ride.
Charlotte Harbor Water Shuttle, 941-219-9217, captnphil@aol.com, charges $25 per passenger for trips good all day long until midnight. Hour-long Christmas canal cruises are $16 and $8 for children 3 to 11; under 3 years old, free.
Riviera Bar & Grill ($-$$, O), 941-639-2633, 5500 Deltona Drive, Punta Gorda, is open Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
PLACIDA GRILL 3.0
Seems Kyle Rittenhouse wasn’t Placida’s only celebrity visitor from Wisconsin last month.
Days after his acquittal in Kenosha, the beaming young man was seen around town. But two Wisconsin natives whom Placida knows and loves are back, we hope, for good.
It isn’t often that you see the same restaurateurs rise again three times, reopening the same restaurant, same concept, in a new location every time, drawing a throng of fans with them wherever they go.
Brother-sister team Scott and Chef Susie Gordon are doing it again.
After their second restaurant succumbed to off-and-on pandemic closures, the Gordons returned home to Wisconsin temporarily, until the search was on for a third Placida Grill location.
They started looking for a space months ago, Susie reported, and were recently handed the keys to the abruptly shuttered Prime Time Steak & Spirits. It, too, is in Placida, so they won’t have to change their place’s name.
“We decided we’d give it another go,” said Susie. “This seats about the same — 170 people — in 5,000 square feet with outdoor seating, too. We’ll be hiring five for the kitchen and 10 front of house.”
Scott and Susie Gordon launched the first Placida Grill in 2013 in today’s Isabella’s Bistro at Fiddler’s Green. Five years later the Gordons moved into a place twice its size: the former Zydeco Grille, today’s Tjs Market Grill, a mile and a half down Placida Road.
Now they’ll open at 5855 Placida Road, a mile north of their first location.
Placida Grill’s reputation — for premier seafood, beef, upscale Southwest fare, boutique wines and craft beers — will remain unchanged.
“We’ve built our customer base over the years,” said Scott. “One of our keys to success is using quality ingredients.”
“We’ll add a few things but bring back old favorites,” said Susie. “Pork green chili, Killer Shrimp, and the Faroe Islands salmon tostada. It’ll be Placida Grill 3.0!”
The new Grill has a big bar and a full liquor license, where you can count on creative craft cocktails as well as craft beers and a fine wine selection from Scott.
It was the craziest night of the restaurant calendar, New Year’s Eve, when the Gordons opened their second Placida Grill.
“I hope we don’t open New Year’s Eve again,” Susie said nervously. “But it might end up being that.”
Placida Grill ($$, O), 5855 Placida Road (Rotonda Plaza), Englewood, might not open for lunch right away, based on staffing. Watch this column for news of its opening.
