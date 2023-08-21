The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce offers a wide variety of networking opportunities for new Chamber members to meet dozens of like-minded professionals and business owners to share their products and services. Ribbon cuttings, Network at Noon luncheons, and 3rd Wednesday Coffees are just several monthly networking events that many members find beneficial. So, you make plans to attend, grab several dozen business cards and flyers and head out to share your story. Here is a tip on how to meet and network as a new Chamber member. After you introduce yourself, and using a friendly, conversational style, start by asking questions. There are many questions that can be asked at a Chamber networking event that may result in a connection for your product or service and a lifetime customer.
The most important technique to asking questions is to make sure that the questions are asked about the Chamber members you are meeting. Make sure the questions always include the words – “you” or “your.” Remember, when networking, it’s always about the other person. Find out about them. Don’t spend too much time talking about yourself, the questioner. During the conversation, you will get a chance to talk about what you do, your product or service, where you are from, or many other topics; but when you first meet someone – talk to them and ask questions about them!
Steve Lineberry, owner of Premier Photographic Events, is the 2021-2023 president of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. He has attended and photographed over 500 ribbon cuttings since joining the Chamber in 2010.
