When you are a member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, a wealth of opportunities are at your fingertips to ensure growth and success for your business. Regardless of the type or size of one’s business, there are advantages to meet your business needs. Buckle your seat belts, as we have several marketing initiatives that are now available to all our members.
The Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 will have their 80s Glow Gala on Saturday, June 4 at the Lions Den at Kings Gate Golf Club. To secure your sponsorship or ticket purchase, visit leadershipcharlotte.square.site. Speaking of Leadership Charlotte, applications are now available for our Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023. Only 25 applicants are accepted each year. To complete your application, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
On Thursday, July 28, we will have our New Teachers’ Breakfast at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. You will have the pleasure of sponsoring a new teacher and have breakfast with them. There will be 150 new teachers this year. To increase your marketing presence, we are now
receiving our 2023 Community Guide and Business Directory advertising contracts. We will publish and distribute 10,000 guides in heavy traffic areas within Charlotte County. Become a Sustaining Partner, receive additional benefits and recognition throughout the year.
All the above information is available for review on our website. Always feel free to contact the chamber office at 941-627-2222 with any questions.
Charlotte County Chamber activities
Networking at Noon (member event): Wednesday, May 11, 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m. at The Celtic Ray Public House, 145 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations and meal selection is required. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): Wednesday, May 18, 8–9 a.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee Sponsor: Premier Nationwide Lending. Program: quarterly new member showcase. Excellent opportunity to meet and get acquainted with our new members and learn about each other’s businesses. Registration is requested.
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, May 26, 5–7 p.m. Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida – 2325 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte. Please bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards. Registration is requested.
Special Event
Charlotte County Chamber Young Professionals’ Kick-off “Sunset De Mayo” Event (member event): Friday, May 6, 6–9 p.m., at The Perch 360 on the top of the Wyvern – 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Chamber members and guests, please join us as we celebrate our “New” Charlotte County Chamber Young Professionals’. Appetizers, live music, cash bar, and a drawing for one lucky winner.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s (New Location): Tuesday, May 10, 5:30 p.m., 17831 Murdock Circle, Unit B, Port Charlotte. Snacks, refreshments and tours available.
Howard’s Hershey’s Ice Cream (New Location): Thursday, May 12,5:30 p.m., 1700 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Offering deserts and refreshments. Tastings of their 52 hand-dipped ice cream flavors.
Parkside Assisted Living & Memory Care (New Ownership): Tuesday, May 24, 5:30 p.m. at 2595 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Entertainment, appetizers, and refreshments will be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.