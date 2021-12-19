Marie Laforge at Englewood’s Mango Bistro proudly reported that, even during pandemic shutdown, “Mango Bistro has been open the same hours — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. We are lucky to have a great team of hard-working people.”
Offering its employees both benefits and beauty, Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass hasn’t had to cut hours in the least. It’s still jumping, every Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m.
They’re the rarities.
Every day, diners find the doors of a restaurant shut, sometimes with a posted apology, sometimes not. Or a place long closed for lunch is suddenly wide open again.
Blame it on today’s on-again-off-again workforce. And if a place is open for both lunch and dinner, understand their need for a break in between, to prep and recharge.
SURPRISINGLY SHIFTING HOURS
More than ever, it makes sense to check a restaurant’s Facebook page or call in advance before getting your mouth ready for a meal.
To save you unnecessary angst this holiday season, here are some hours of operation that might come as a surprise.
If you love the dinner entrées at Amimoto Japanese Restaurant, 2705 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, you’ll have to make a reservation for Saturday between 5 and 8:30 p.m. From Tuesday to Friday, they offer sushi, appetizers and a brand-new board of filling Japanese dinner bowls, including proteins, rice, udon and ramen, for $15.
Blue, Pink, and Lime Tequila Mexican restaurants, in North Port and Port Charlotte, once opened at noon only on Sundays. The rest of the week, their lunch hour started at 11 a.m. Now all Tequilas, all the time, don’t open until noon.
Be sure to check the status of Cape Haze Tavern, 3745 Cape Haze Drive, Rotonda West, before you set out. They continue to suffer staff-related shutterings.
Cool Pickle in Paradise, 8501 Placida Road, Englewood, has closed for weekday lunch due to staffing shortages. Hours are now Monday to Thursday 4 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 9 p.m.
Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, is now open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Monday to Thursday 7 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday to 1 a.m., Sunday to 11:30 p.m.
Harbor Social, 212 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, still doesn’t open until 3 p.m. and remains closed on Monday.
Mint Thai Cuisine, 209 W. Olympia Avenue, Punta Gorda, has reopened for lunch. They’re open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.
As ever, family-owned-and-operated Nino’s Bakery and Restaurant, 3078 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, keeps extraordinary hours: Monday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday to 8 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday to 9 p.m. Founder Will Levi says, “We’re open, albeit a little overworked.”
Much as he’d like to, Doug Amaral can’t yet open River City Grill, 131 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, more than five days a week or for lunch. It’s open Tuesday to Saturday 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Royal Thai Restaurant, 4214 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda, remains open only for pickup, Wednesday to Sunday 4 to 8 p.m.
Some days TT’s on Charlotte Harbor, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, opens at 11; other days, at noon. Oddly, it’s open Monday and Thursday at noon, all others at 11 a.m., and it remains open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 p.m. otherwise.
You probably don’t know that Village Fish Market, in Fishermen’s Village, serves some of the best breakfasts in town from 8 a.m. every day.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
