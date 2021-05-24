We are so very excited to announce that our award-winning Wine and Jazz Festival will be returning in 2021, in a new and refreshing guise, over the course of four jazz-filled days from Nov. 17-20. Tickets are now available by visiting the shop chamber link at www.puntagordachamber.com.
The four-day program will start at 5 p.m. Nov. 17 with a Mindi Abair Trio performing outdoors at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens.
On Nov. 18, Mindi Abair will perform alongside Ron Reinhardt on the patio of Carmelo’s Restaurant including a wine tasting by Eric Guerra, Mindi’s husband. On Nov. 19, the full Mindi Abair band will reunite for the first time in Punta Gorda since COVID took over our world.
The band will perform at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, supported by opener, Reverend Shawn Brown. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Then on Nov. 20, Eric Darius will make a triumphant return to our stage accompanied, as an opener, by Selena Albright, daughter of Gerald Albright, who has performed twice for our festival in past years.
Full details and links to where tickets can be purchased now are on our site, in the Shop Chamber tab. Seats for Wednesday and Thursday come directly via the Punta Gorda Chamber — your order confirmation is your ticket. Rest assured. Your name will be on the list as you arrive at each of these events. Tickets for Friday and Saturday are now available by following the link on our site to Ticketmaster. Once completed, your tickets will be emailed to you directly. You are also able to select your own seats in the area you prefer to be seated. We are truly honored to get this show back on the road. Special hotel rates are available at the Four Points by Sheraton ($109). More hotels to follow shortly. Simply call them asking for the Wine and Jazz rate: 941-637-6770. It’s time to enjoy family, friends and great music once again, right here in our backyard.
Punta Gorda will party (safely) that week for sure.
Many exciting new programs are making their way to our chamber platform. Just over a month ago, we started a “Where’s John?” video program that highlights one member business every week.
The video is shared on all of our social media platforms, our email newsletter and on our website. About 1,000 people have viewed each one so far and we see people commenting that they can’t wait to try out the business. All of the archived videos can either be viewed from our website homepage or via the Punta Gorda Chamber YouTube channel. Want to be added to the list of businesses to be visited? Simply call Tara on 941-639-3720 and she’ll get it schedule for you.
Each video is about 2½ minutes long and gives you the opportunity to showcase your business free as part of your membership dues. Coming soon, these videos, which we deliberately make entertaining, are also going to be posted on the homepage of The Daily Sun as well.
As an added benefit, did you know that all new businesses to the PG Chamber are listed on our social media page, with over 6,500+ followers?
This is a great way to get your business launched on by far the largest Facebook chamber platform in the area. If you are not currently part of our chamber family, now is the time to call Tara to receive a special month of May offering that will make your participation even more valuable.
Membership is not restricted to businesses in Punta Gorda only. Anyone wishing to network and promote their business with the business community and citizenry of the city should consider being part of this chamber, where “Membership doesn’t cost. It pays!”
Our Networking Luncheon at the Village Fish Market will take place at noon Wednesday with networking and lunch served at 12:30 p.m. Our guest speaker will be our very own Chair of the Board, June Amara, talking about another passion of hers, the Animal Welfare League. Cost to attend the lunch is $20. To RSVP to these events, please call us on 941-639-3720. New members are always welcome, so you can see for yourself what others are talking about.
John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com
