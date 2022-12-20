Before the calendar runs out on us for the holidays, we still have two big networking events to produce.
Tonight, at Perch 360 on the roof of the Wyvern Hotel, we welcome you to our December Business After Hours starting at 5:30 p.m. If you would like to bring along a small gift to promote your business in the drawing, please do so.
Then tomorrow, we gather at the new large Tiki Bar at the FourPoints Hotel for our annual gift-exchange craziness. Bring along a wrapped gift (value $25-30) and you’ll be entered into the gift-swap-Secret Santa insanity. This event is always fun and a little nutty, all at the same time! A large crowd of business members will be there to share holiday spirit and to be very thankful for the family we are and the business we bring each other. If you would like to attend, call us today on 941-639-3720. The cost is $20 for lunch. You can also go online to www.puntagordachamber.com and find the Shop Chamber link in the top right of the page, to pay remotely.
Membership
Give your business or a friend’s business the gift of membership this year. Be part of a vibrant and effective group of entrepreneurs, whose purpose is to support, advocate and assist you in all aspects of your business operation, regardless of location. Memberships are very affordable and they give you opportunity to promote your business to a very large in person as well as online customer base. Call Tara on 941-639-3720 for the simple process of becoming our newest member and see where the path takes you!
Thank you
We would like to thank the large crowds that came out last week to attend the Mindi Abair Christmas Show at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center and to those who visited our offices last Friday to support three of our member businesses whose storefronts were damaged by Ian and have been unable to reopen in time for the holidays. These events have proven so very lucrative and popular and will continue into the New Year for as long as the need to support those businesses continues.
Holiday Hours
Our office will be closing at non on Friday, Dec. 23 and reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. to allow our staff to enjoy the holidays with their families. I am so very proud of the team we have. Tara, Lissa, Hazel, Stephanie and Donna give their all to their Chamber work. Their professionalism, energy and support are evident to all who interact with them. From the bottom of my heart, thank you and “Have yourselves a very Merry Christmas.”
The offices will close again at noon on Friday, Dec. 30 and reopen on Tuesday, Jan 3 at 9 a.m. for the New Year break.
We continue to send out emails to our database groups, alerting them with valuable information about resources, progress and which businesses are open for business. If you want to be added to receive this list, please send your email address to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com and you’ll be added. We’ll also be happy to direct you to additional assistance that we are aware of that is being offered to our community residents and businesses.
This season, please remember to support our local business community, who are indeed the backbone of our area. They need your patronage more than ever right now, so please KEEP IT LOCAL.
