Often, one can think we are legends in our own mind. At times, we can think we know everything (very unlikely).
Here at the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, we have a very strong organization with a solid foundation and a vast membership of professional businesses and individuals with incredible knowledge and resources for our community.
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is approaching our 98th year representing the business community since 1925. Even with such a tenure, we must stay vigilant, relevant, and have the wherewithal to focus strategically to the future.
I would like to think we have the right initiatives, effective balance of our program of work that is beneficial and available to our members, and making the proper adjustments to our future growth and success. I also want to reach out to our members to get their incredibly valued constructive feedback and suggestions to what they would like to see as far as benefits, to enhance their successful businesses.
Again, you don’t know, what you don’t know … I welcome our member’s opinions and insight to be a part of our strategic growth trajectory. I encourage our member’s to contact me directly through our chamber office or email bwhite@charlottecountychamber.org
Chamber Activities
Networking at Noon Lunch (member event) – 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m., Wednesday, April 12 at Isabel & Annabel’s Mexican Restaurant, 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Registration and meal selection required. To RSVP, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event) – 8-9 a.m., Wednesday, April 19 at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Program: New Member Showcase/New Member Introductions. What a great way to kick off the morning by meeting so many new members and building new connections. Come on out and show your support for our new members.
Business Card Exchange (member event): 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 27, Brookdale Port Charlotte, 18440 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Bring a gift to promote your business and bring plenty of business cards.
Ribbon Cuttings
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. Please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings!
VIPcare Punta Gorda – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 3941 Tamiami Trail, Suite 3175, Port Charlotte. Refreshments and facility tours provided. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Parrot Outreach – 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 1205 Elizabeth St., Punta Gorda. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Home Star Storage (grand opening) – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 18505 Paulson Dr., Port Charlotte. Food, refreshments, and tours provided. Registration is requested to make proper arrangements.
Special Events
12th Annual Integrity Golf Classic: Saturday, May 27, St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. $75 per player. Amazing sponsorships available. This is going to be bigger and better than we’ve ever had. Start getting your foursomes together. Prizes, raffles, breakfast, delicious BBQ buffet lunch, and a whole lot of fun. To secure your sponsorship or foursome, visit our website: charlottecountychamber.org.
Shagadelic Shindig/Leadership Charlotte Class of 2023 Event: 6–11 p.m., Saturday, June 3, Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. $100pp. Sponsorship opportunities for chamber members. Appetizers, buffet dinner, cash bar, DJ for dancing, casino with funny $$, photo booth, silent auction, and raffles. All proceeds will be distributed back to our community to help seniors devastated by Hurricane Ian. For all details to purchase tickets/sponsorships, visit charlottecountychamber.org.
