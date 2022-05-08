Often, one can think we are legends in our own mind. At times, we can think we know everything (very unlikely). Here at the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, we have a very strong organization with a solid foundation and a vast membership of professional businesses with incredible knowledge and resources for our community. The Charlotte County Chamber is celebrating our 96th year representing the business community since 1925. Even with such a tenure, we must stay vigilant, relevant, and have the wherewithal to focus strategically to the future.
I would like to think we have the right initiatives, the right balance of the program of work that is available to our members, and making the proper adjustments to our future growth and success. I also want to reach out to our members to get their incredibly important constructive feedback and
suggestions to what they would like to see as far as benefits that should be available to ensure continue business success.
Again, you don’t know, what you don’t know….I welcome our member’s opinions and advice to be a part of our strategic growth pattern. I encourage our member’s to contact me directly through our chamber office or email at bwhite@charlottecountychamber.org
Charlotte County Chamber activities
Networking at Noon (member event): Wednesday, May 11, 11:45 a.m.–1 p.m. at The Celtic Ray Public House, 145 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations and meal selection is required. To RSVP visit charlottecountychamber.org or call the chamber office at 941-627-2222.
Third Wednesday Coffee (member event): Wednesday, May 18, 8–9 a.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Coffee Sponsor: Premier Nationwide Lending. Program: quarterly new member showcase. Excellent opportunity to meet and get acquainted with our new members and learn about each other’s businesses. Registration is requested.
Business Card Exchange (member event): Thursday, May 26, 5–7 p.m. Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida – 2325 Tamiami Trial, Port Charlotte. Please bring a gift to promote your business and plenty of business cards. Registration is requested.
Special Event
Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022 – 80’s Glow Gala Event: Saturday, June 4, 7–11p.m. at Lions Den at Kings Gate Golf Club, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. “Mental Health Matters” benefiting Guardian Ad Litem, The Family Services Center, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, and Animal
Welfare League. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event. Dancing, dinner, drinks, auctions, and music. Tickets are selling fast. To secure your sponsorship or purchase your tickets for this great cause, visit leadershipcharlotte.square.site.
Ribbon Cuttings (all are welcome)
Ribbon cuttings are an effective way to meet the business owners (and fellow chamber members) in an informal atmosphere and develop those great connections. Plus, you get familiar with their products and services provided. If your schedule allows, please take the time to show your support and attend our ribbon cuttings.
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s (New Location): Tuesday, May 10, 5:30 p.m., 17831 Murdock Circle, Unit B, Port Charlotte. Snacks, refreshments and tours available.
Howard’s Hershey’s Ice Cream (New Location): Thursday, May 12,5:30 p.m., 1700 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Offering deserts and refreshments. Tastings of their 52 hand-dipped ice cream flavors.
Iguana Land Reptile Zoo: Saturday, May 14, 11:30 a.m., 33900 Bermont Rd., Punta Gorda. Light refreshment will follow the ribbon cutting.
Parkside Assisted Living & Memory Care (New Ownership): Tuesday, May 24, 5:30 p.m. at 2595 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Entertainment, appetizers, and refreshments will be provided.
