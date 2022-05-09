Next week, on May 18, starting at 6 p.m., we are launching the first annual Pickle … What? It’s a fun poker tournament with racquets!
It does not matter if you have ever played Pickleball or are an expert. It’s all about the poker hand you have created after playing six 12-minute games over the course of two hours. Those with the best poker hands will get to select great prizes. There is even a prize for the worst hand!
When and if you win a game, you get to select two cards from the pack and decide which one is a keeper. Should you lose, you still get a card, but just one – so you keep what you get! At the end of the tournament, everyone will have a hand of six cards from which the poker hand is played.
To register — and space is limited — call us at 941-639-3720. Entry fee is only $30 per person for a night of camaraderie and excitement. Water will be provided. Snacks will be onsite for purchase. Never played before and feel the need to get some knowledge ahead of the tournament? We have you covered. On Monday May 16, a novice class is being planned for an additional $8 fee. Just let us know when you register, if you need a lesson!
Starting on June 3 and then every first Friday of the month through May 2023 (excluding December 2022), we are hosting our brand-new Master Class. Limited to just 20 members, this is a perfect setting for those who are shy networkers or those who have limited time but want to make the very best out of their Chamber membership.
Each session (from 9:30-10:30 a.m.) will allow for networking as well as an expert speaker, addressing 11 topics that affect ever business, large or small — including HR, Accounting, Insurance, Reaching Consumers Using Digital Platforms and so much more. The classes are nearly full, but limited space remains for the last few who think they would benefit. Admission is only $100 for the entire year. To register, call us: 941-639-3720.
Aug. 4 is our Your Chamber Has Talent Show at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum. We have almost reached our goal of “talent” but it’s not too late if you have any idea. Call us to discuss: 941-639-3720.
We are excited to have secured a Mindi Abair Holiday Show for Punta Gorda. After several years of trying, we are pleased to announce that we have been selected as a destination for Mindi Abair’s “I Can’t Wait For Christmas Tour” on Tuesday Dec. 13 at the Event Center in Punta Gorda. She will be accompanied by Vincent Ingala, Adam Hawley and Lindsey Webster for a full jazzy show to help us get in the holiday spirit.
Tickets are available via the Event Center website or by following the link in the Shop Chamber section of www.puntagordachamber.com The show will start at 7 p.m. and for wine aficionados, a wine and jazz tasting will be held from 5-6 p.m. that same day at the Event Center for $25 per person. Tickets for that event are on the chamber website. For further details please contact the Chamber at 941-639-3720.
On our calendar this week:
Business Over Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. tomorrow at St. Andrews South Golf Club with guest speaker James Parrish, PGD Airport Director.
Tuesday May 17 at 5:30 p.m., Business After Hours at Illusions Salon and Spa, 115 Taylor St., Punta Gorda (bring along a prize to promote your business in the drawing). Both of these events are free to attend as Chamber members. To RSVP, kindly call us at 941-639-3720. Potential new members are always welcome.
A full listing of our members and their events and promotions are ready for you to view on www.puntagordachamber.com Under Quick Links, click the Friday Facts icon and you’ll never be out of the loop.
