John Wright

Wright

The value of membership really excelled last week, as we got two incredible presentations from hosts/guests at our Business Over Breakfast at Laishley Crab House. HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital gave us a very focused presentation on their importance to our community, updated us on all Hurricane Ian recovery issues that were now completed, and what expansion plans they have going forward — all of which impact our local economy to the positive.

Beth Sears of Workplace Communication Inc. also joined us to address the all-important issue of customer service and how to make sure we all play our part to ensure we are ready to offer it up. The energy in the room after these presentations was tangible and we thank both groups for taking their time to share their knowledge with us.


John R. Wright is president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments