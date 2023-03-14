The value of membership really excelled last week, as we got two incredible presentations from hosts/guests at our Business Over Breakfast at Laishley Crab House. HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital gave us a very focused presentation on their importance to our community, updated us on all Hurricane Ian recovery issues that were now completed, and what expansion plans they have going forward — all of which impact our local economy to the positive.
Beth Sears of Workplace Communication Inc. also joined us to address the all-important issue of customer service and how to make sure we all play our part to ensure we are ready to offer it up. The energy in the room after these presentations was tangible and we thank both groups for taking their time to share their knowledge with us.
CAN COLLECTION
As a reminder, throughout the month of March, the PG Chamber is receiving empty aluminum cans in the name of Valeria, daughter of one of our great members: Dariela Parra Silvy of Avant Construction. These cans will be collected and delivered to the Peace River Wildlife Center for conversion into cash for the animals.
Please collect your washed cans and drop them off as often as you can throughout the month, so Valeria can reach her goal for “Cans for Good.” This is a great way to recycle and help a valued non-profit and attraction in our own community. We are open for delivery Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
WALKING TOURS OF PUNTA GORDA MURALS — FINAL WEEKS
From 9:30-11:30 a.m. through March 30, every Tuesday and Thursday, we are offering our very popular Walking Tours of the Punta Gorda Murals. Tickets are limited to 12 people per tour so advance reservations are required by calling 941-639-3720 during office hours. Tickets are $25 per person.
WHITNEY GRACE ENCORE
Back by popular demand, Whitney Grace, winner of our Chamber’s Got Talent Show, will be returning to the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda on Wednesday, April 5 for an encore dinner show, including her high-energy Broadway review and an Italian buffet. Tickets can be purchased on www.puntagordachamber.com in the Shop Chamber link or by calling us on 941-639-3720. Cost is $50 per person for dinner and show. Cash bar.
OTHER EVENTS
Next Monday, March 20 at 5:30 p.m., please consider joining me at the Burg’r Bar as I emcee the annual fundraiser for Charlotte Behavioral Health Care’s “Dining With the Stars” as we raise money for suicide prevention.
Local celebrity STARS will serve you food and drink throughout the night. Enjoy the fabulous music of Latitude 26 while dining amongst friends. Tickets are $25 per person and include entry into the event, a delicious BBQ dinner with sides, and a drink of choice (alcoholic or non-alcoholic).
The event will move inside in case of rain and will happen rain or shine; no refunds. Tickets may be pre-purchased at https://www.cbhcfl.org/star/ where you can either make a donation or buy your ticket — all on behalf of your favorite STAR!
NETWORKING
Our next networking event will be our Business After Hours starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens. To RSVP, please call us on 941-639-3720 or via email to reception@puntagorda-chamber.com ASAP so that catering numbers can be confirmed with the hosts. There is no admission for this event and guests/potential new members are always welcome.
Our networking luncheon this month will be the following day, March 22, at Charlotte High School, catered by the students themselves. Space is limited to 50 and the cost is $20 per head. This lunch will start sharply at noon to allow us access to the school. To book your seat at the table, please either call 941-639-3720 or book online in the Shop Chamber link of www.puntagordachamber.com (if space is available).
