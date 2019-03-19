Tomorrow night, everyone is invited to the Burg’r Bar, 317 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda for the third annual Dine with a Star fundraiser, benefiting the Fred Land Foundation to support mental health in Charlotte County through the Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
Local celebrity “stars” will be on hand to serve you your food and drink throughout the night (5-9 p.m.), while you listen to great music with your friends. Some of the servers are Adeline Seakwood, Bill Hawley, Danny Nix, Jeff Leedy, Justin Brand, Matt Nemec, Chief Pam Davis, Regina Buckley, Rhondy Weston and the partnership of Kristen Randolph and Robert Ferguson.
Tickets are $25 per person and include entry to the event, a delicious barbecue pork dinner and one drink. To purchase tickets, please visit www.CBHCfl.org/Events. Hosted by Burg’r Bar and presented by Friendly Floors, I’ll be on hand to emcee the event and hopefully raise a good deal of cash for a much needed cause in Charlotte County.
Murder mystery
Our Murder Mystery Dinners are so much fun and I am delighted to announce the next one, scheduled for Thursday, April 4, starting at 6:30 p.m. at La Fiorentina restaurant. Our friends at the Charlotte Players will be on hand to perform a full murder mystery play to our audience, while you dine on excellent food and try to figure out whodunnnit! Reservations can only be made through the PG Chamber by calling 941-639-3720. The cost per person is $60 and we’ll guarantee a great fun night out for all. Sign up early to avoid disappointment.
Thursday from 5-8 p.m., make Punta Gorda your destination for Third Thursday Wine Walk. Stroll the businesses of the downtown area and take a sample of wine at each of the participating locations, with several restaurant offering additional specials that night. Wristbands are $10 and available in advance or on the night of the event at either the PG Chamber Office 252 W Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, or HipNotique 111 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda.
Networking
Tonight at 5:30 p.m., we meet at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens, 5800 Riverside Drive, for our March After Hours networking gathering. RSVP to 941-639-3720.
April 13 we are planning the first annual Punta Gorda Spring Festival on the Fourpoints Tiki Lawn, featuring the great music of Deb and the Dynamics (1-6 p.m.) and Neon Summer (6:30-10 p.m). The event is free to attend. If you are a non-food vendor looking for a place to sell your wares please give us a call 941-639-3720 to get you signed up.
Trolley and
boat tours
Our trolley and boat tours, in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet, will operate every Wednesday and Friday afternoon throughout March. Give us a call and we’ll be happy to discuss the various options with you for these ever-popular trips 941-639-3720. These tours are an excellent way to visit our city in a relaxing yet informative way, aboard a King Fisher Fleet cruise bat as well as the Olde Time Trolley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.