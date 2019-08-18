Please join us Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. for the Third Wednesday Coffee. In addition to learning more about Mosaic and the Charlotte Local Education Foundation, there will be yummy breakfast items, hot coffee and great networking. Our Aug. 22 Business Card Exchange will be at The Wyvern Hotel from 5 to 7 p.m. Remember to bring a small gift to promote your business. The 8th Annual Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Award Luncheon will be held on Aug. 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
Applications for our Junior Leadership Charlotte program will be available this week in the guidance office at each of the high schools, on our website in the newsroom and in both offices. In its 26th year, JLC is great program that will enhance knowledge about local opportunities for 28 high school juniors. Students accepted into JLC must be able to attend all of the sessions. It’s a competitive selection process, so make sure to have your student answer all the questions in a thoughtful manner. Applications are due back on Sept. 9.
The Small Business Development Center will hold a no-cost workshop, "Your 20 Minute Business Plan: The Business Model Canvas— Business Plans Made Easy," on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 8-10 a.m. in our Port Charlotte Office. The Business Model Canvas class will help to you to quickly develop a portable, one-page business plan. Call 627-2222 to sign up.
We have partnered with the North Port Chamber and Visani Comedy Club to bring you "Chamber Night at Visani" on Aug. 28. This is a fundraiser and our ticket sales will benefit Dollars for Mammograms. Tickets for the show are $10 and can be purchased at any of our upcoming events or stopping by the Chamber’s Port Charlotte office. The comedian will be Mike Armstrong, "America's Funniest Retired Cop." There will be time for networking and dinner before the 7:30 show. Doors open at 5 p.m.
On Sept. 4, we’re holding our first Breakfast Over Easy at 7:30 a.m. at Longhorn Steakhouse. This is simply an informal gathering for those who like a good buffet breakfast ($6) and networking. Please call 627-2222 so we can give the restaurant a headcount.
Calling new members and those who want a “benefits of membership” refresher, we’re having a new member orientation at 5 p.m. on Sept.10 in the Port Charlotte office. Please join us and meet other new members and learn everything you need to know to get the most out of your Chamber membership. Please call 627-2222 to RSVP.
Our Summer Success program continues on Sept. 23 when Tim Fitzgerald discusses “Becoming a Networking Champion, Adapt Your Style to Win," from noon to 1 p.m. at the Board of Realtors. Advances registration is required.
On Oct. 7 from 12 to 1 p.m. we will be partnering with Google and the CDBIA for a “Reach Customers Online with Google” presentation. This is just $10 and will include lunch and drinks. Please sign up online or by calling the office. Learn how customers find your business online and how to promote your business using Search Engine Optimization and Smart Campaigns in Google Ads. You’ll also learn best practices for: improving your website’s visibility on all devices, creating a free Google My Business listing and advertising your business.
