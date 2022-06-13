Owners of The Cove Golf Center in Englewood East have asked to sell off some of the development rights to the property. If approved by Charlotte County Commissioners, the owners will still have 400 units available if they choose to develop homes.
ENGLEWOOD — The Cove of Rotonda Golf Center wants to sell off more of its residential development rights.
Like they did in May, Charlotte County commissioners are being asked today to allow golf course owners to transfer and sell 375 residential development rights. Transfer of development rights (TDUs) allows a property owner to sell development units to another property owner.
In May, the Cove transferred 106 TDUs to a multi-family Pilar's Cay development. Pilar's Cay is planned on the west side Winchester Boulevard North, north of the Lemon Bay Isles manufactured home subdivision and just south of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line.
Unlike the May transfer of units, the 375 additional TDUs seeking commission approvals have no particular destination for its development, said county officials and Cove attorney Geri Waksler Monday.
Even with the second transfer of development rights, the 88-acre golf course property — now an 18-hole, par 59 course along the South Access Road of State Road 776, between David and Kevitt boulevards — retains 400 residential development units.
The golf course's owner, Matthew Mootz of Rotonda Golf Center LLC, could not be reached for comment Monday. In January, he told The Daily Sun his company had no intention of converting the public golf course into a residential development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.