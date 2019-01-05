ENGLEWOOD — Dianne Clark is extremely excited about joining a group of passionate, enthusiastic people in a quaint town.
Wednesday was Clark’s first day as the Chief Executive Officer of the Englewood Area Board of Realtors, which has its offices at 3952 N. Access Road.
“I’ve never seen members of a Realtors association so passionate about a community,” Clark said of the Englewood group. The Board of Realtors and its Young Professionals group regularly builds houses for Habitat for Humanity, group community roadside trash pickup, and has adopted Ann Dever Memorial Regional Park.
“The passion for this community is what impresses me the most. The amount of time these people give up for the greater good to help with community projects and commitment to outreach for Realtor causes is so impressed.”
Clark, 52, who lives in Sarasota, also enjoys traveling through Englewood to get to work.
“I drive on some country roads to get here and it’s really nice,” Clark said. “I am moving to be closer to my job. But for me, I’m from a small town in Massachusetts, that is similar to Englewood, so it’s like coming home.”
Clark said she’ll work with the board of directors on the strategic plan for 2019.
“I come from a 27-year banking career before moving to Florida in 2010,” she said. “I was with another (Realtors) association. I saw the opportunity to serve the Englewood Realtors group.”
Clark said she will continue working as the liaison with community trade organizations such as the National Association of Realtors and affiliated industries. She will field complaints, grievances and adhere to the Code of Ethics.
“Professionalism is very important in this industry,” she said. “Building a good reputation with the community and our clients is what Realtors constantly strive for daily.”
Clark said she will be working with Mark Spurgeon, the newly installed president of the board. He grew up in the Englewood area since 1965. Spurgeon is the broker and owner of Boca Grande Real Estate Inc. He’s operated the business since 1984.
“I’m very pleased so far with Dianne. She has shown tremendous enthusiasm,” Spurgeon said Friday. “She’s practical. I like her approach.”
The 2019 board of directors includes Kathy Damewood, Jim Benson, Kathi Obendorfer, Pat Ottolini, Phil Van Der Heyden and Mary Smedley.
The board’s mission is to “support the success and professionalism of our members while improving our community and protecting private property rights.”
“This year, I will be working to carry out the strategic plan the board developed last year,” he said. “I want to continue to promote our committees. Our outreach committee organizes volunteer opportunities. Our government affairs committee is concerned with professional standards in our industry. We have a lot of committees with many dedicated professionals.”
For more about the organization, visit www.englewoodarea boardofrealtors.com, call 941-474-6664 or follow Englewood Area Board of Realtors on Facebook.
