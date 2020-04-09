ENGLEWOOD
Farlow’s on the Water (941-474-5343), 2080 S. McCall Road, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Family meals serve 4 for $59.50. Each meal comes with large Rock Island salad, johnny cakes, herb-roasted carrots, 6 deviled eggs and carrot cake. Shrimp and scallop linguine, herb-crusted leg of lamb, blackberry-peach-glazed ham or poached salmon. Additional sides, 4 servings each, for $12: corn pudding, sweet potato salad, 8 chicken tenders, mac and cheese, and 8 deviled eggs.
Isabella’s Bistro (941-698-8880), 6800 Placida Road, 4 to 7 p.m. Family-style dinners for 4, including salad and bread. Penne vodka ($40), lasagna ($45), chicken and shrimp Garibaldi ($60), stuffed sole ($60) or chicken Marsala ($50). Preorder by Thursday to pick up on Saturday.
Landy’s Restaurant (941-474-4292), 1400 Aqua View Lane, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dinners for 1, 2 or 4, served with soup, salad and focaccia. Roast leg of rosemary lamb, slow-cooked Grecian chicken or pineapple honey-glazed ham. Preorder by phone or online at landysonthewater.com. Pick up Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 3:30 to 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
La Stanza Ristorante (941-475-1355), 285 W. Dearborn Street, 4 to 9 p.m. All dinners include mixed vegetables and potato croquette. Baked ham, ribeye steak, lasagna, Parmesan-crusted chicken, chicken Marsala, chicken Parmigiana with linguine, veal Parmigiana with linguine, grilled salmon or shrimp scampi. Pick up Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass (941-451-9026), 260 Maryland Avenue, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Easter takeout specials served with sweet rolls and carrot cake, plus regular menu. Dinner for 4 to 6 ($42.99): Whole chicken (smoked or fried) and 1 pound roast beef or 1½ pounds honey-glazed ham with two large sides. Dinner for 6 to 8 ($52.99): Whole chicken (smoked or fried) and 2 pounds roast beef or 2½ pounds honey-glazed ham with three large sides. Curbside pickup or delivery via DoorDash.
Lock ‘N Key (941-474-1517), 2045 N. Beach Road, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Family-style dinners for 2 or 4 served with pecan-Craisin-Gorgonzola salad, mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus, honey-glazed carrots, carrot cake and rolls. Virginia ham ($30 or $57), roast turkey ($30 or $57) or prime rib ($45 or $87). Add lobster mac and cheese for $13.50 or a quart of crabby cheese soup for $12, or order off the regular dinner menu.
Mini City (937) 733-0289 — the food truck with a heart of gold — will be serving free Easter dinner at the corner of Dearborn Street and S. McCall Road, Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.
NORTH PORT
Olde World Restaurant (941-426-1155), 14415 Tamiami Trail, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dinners to go or for delivery include soup or salad, for $14.99 to $16.99. Prime rib, ham, crusted salmon with pesto ziti, fried cod or chicken Marsala.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Bob Evans (941-743-0909), 4080 Tamiami Trail, and (941-764-6111), 1050 El Jobean Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Platters and family meals, packed cold to reheat, serving up to 10. Premium Farmhouse Feast: turkey and ham, corn, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, mac and cheese, and cherry or apple pie. Order at bobevans.com for delivery or pickup.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill (941-743-5299), 1811 Tamiami Trail, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Family dinners for 4, $49.99. Chicken picatta or Mahi Wulfe with bread, herbs and oil; Caesar salad; penne pomodoro; sautéed broccoli; and 2 Chocolate Dream desserts. Available Friday through Monday.
Chubbyz (941-613-0002), 4109 Tamiami Trail, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Glazed-ham dinner with red potatoes and carrots, $8.95 for pickup or delivery.
Cody’s Original Roadhouse (941-629-2639), Port Charlotte Town Center, 3 to 9 p.m. Includes vegetable, side, salad, rolls with cinnamon butter and cheesecake with raspberry sauce. Baked sugar-cured ham or roast turkey with dressing, $15.98. Preorder at codysoriginalroadhouse.com/port-charlotte.html.
Cracker Barrel (941-624-4994), 800 Kings Highway, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ham dinner, two sides and buttermilk biscuits. Heat-and-serve meal feeds 10; meal for 4, $59.99, includes a whole ham, 2 quarts of sides, rolls and butter.
Metro Diner (941-220-6291), 1720 Tamiami Trail, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Comfort-food Easter Feast for $9 per person includes mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, salad, biscuits and chocolate chip cookies. Choices are baked ham or roast turkey, mac and cheese or cornbread stuffing.
Zoe’s Sweet Kitchen (941-743-9637 or 941-740-1748), 1101 El Jobean Road, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ready-to-heat Easter dinner for $16 per person. Deviled eggs, honey-baked ham, mashed red potatoes, maple-glazed carrots, green beans amandine, sweet corn, rolls, banana bread and carrot cake or coconut cream pie. Preorder by Thursday, pick up Saturday noon to 3 p.m.
PUNTA GORDA
Artur’s Phil’s 41 (941-575-7575), 1975 Tamiami Trail, 3 to 7 p.m. A variety of entrees posted on Facebook, for pickup Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.
Carmelo’s (941-621-4091), 321 W. Retta Esplanade, 4 to 8 p.m. Taking orders for catering as well as regular menu and family-style meals. Pick up Sunday 3 to 7 p.m.
Dean’s South of the Border (941-575-6100), 130 Tamiami Trail, 1 p.m. to close. Individual and family-size meals for 4 to 6, served with two sides and rolls. Pineapple-raisin-glazed baked ham ($12.50 and $58), stuffed sole ($14.50 and $78) or prime rib ($16.50 and $98). Preorder at deanstogo.com by Friday 9 p.m. for pickup or delivery Sunday noon to 3 p.m.
F.M. Don’s (941-637-8800), 201 W. Marion Avenue. Glazed ham, braised beef short rib, lemon-seared salmon, bison meatloaf, filet mignon or sautéed Gulf shrimp, plus two sides. Call or email staceyfmdons@gmail.com after 3 p.m. until Friday, for pickup or delivery Sunday 1 to 6 p.m.
Twin Isles Country Club (941-637-1232), 301 Madrid Boulevard, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Twin Isles Salad and Brussels sprouts with choice of pot roast, chicken breast or grouper; mashed potatoes or wild rice; and dessert. Pick up Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
VENICE AREA
Bob Evans (941-493-8879), 4312 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Platters and family meals, packed cold to reheat, serving up to 10. Premium Farmhouse Feast: turkey and ham, corn, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, mac and cheese, and cherry or apple pie. Order at bobevans.com for delivery or pickup.
Bonefish Grill (941-493-4180), 1681 U.S. Highway Bypass 41 South, Venice, noon to 9 p.m. Easter Family Bundle, featuring grilled mahi and jumbo shrimp, served with salad, bread, two sides and dessert for $49.99. Available Friday to Sunday.
British Open Pub (941-492-9227), 367 Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice, noon to 8 p.m. Prime rib dinner, with green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, rolls, butter and peach cobbler, $49 for 2 to 3 people. Order by Thursday to pick up Friday or Saturday, ready to warm or ready to eat.
Café Evergreen (941-412-4334), 801 Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dinners for 4 served with cheesy scalloped potatoes, green beans, sweet Hawaiian dinner rolls and yellow cake with strawberry drizzle. Gluten-free ham steaks or house vegetarian lasagna. Pick up Thursday through Sunday.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill (941-492-4390), 1751 Tamiami Trail, Venice, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Family dinners for 4, $49.99. Chicken picatta or Mahi Wulfe with bread, herbs and oil; Caesar salad; penne pomodoro; sautéed broccoli; and 2 Chocolate Dream desserts. Available Friday through Monday.
Ciao Gelato (941-445-5840), 317 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. They’ll be packing pints and quarts for dessert. Pick up on Saturday.
Cracker Barrel (941-480-9200), 445 Commercial Court, Venice, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ham dinner, two sides and buttermilk biscuits. Heat-and-serve meal feeds 10; meal for 4, $59.99, includes a whole ham, 2 quarts of sides, rolls and butter.
Fins at Sharky’s (941-999-3467), 1600 Harbor Drive S., Venice, noon to 4 p.m. Panzanella or beet salad (serve 2-4, $8); shareable sides of potato gratin, goat cheese whipped potato, French green beans or chef’s vegetable with sun-dried tomato pesto (serve 2-4, $8); and entrees of prime rib ($28), salmon ($18), chicken Francese ($17) or beef tenderloin Bourguignon ($19). A la carte items serving 4: Key lime pie ($8) and baked brie en croute ($20). Place orders by 3 p.m. Thursday.
Hosted Gourmet private chef and caterer will have dinners ready for pick up 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Proteins include chicken, ham, coconut shrimp or a vegetarian option. Served with red smashed potatoes, corn casserole, lemon balsamic green beans, berry and Brie salad with honey basil dressing, and homemade biscuits. For dessert, Key lime tart or orange Creamsicle cake. Order online at hostedgourmet.com.
The Maine Line food truck (941-246-9090), 1001 Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Easter Special with 1 pound Maine claw and knuckle lobster meat, 6 rolls, 16 ounces Maine clam chowder, 16 ounces cole slaw for $80. Pickup or delivery.
Metro Diner (941-220-451-2832), 2053 Tamiami Trail, Venice, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Comfort-food Easter Feast for $9 per person includes mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, salad, biscuits and chocolate chip cookies. Choices are baked ham or roast turkey, mac and cheese or cornbread stuffing.
Rosebud’s Steak & Seafood (941-918-8771), 2215 Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Call between 3 and 8 p.m. to preorder from an extensive menu on Facebook, and pick up on Easter Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m.
Shark Bites Deli (call 941-244-2863 or text 509-607-9127), 1740 E. Venice Avenue, Venice, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Hop-Out Baskets” for $39.99 per adult and $9.95 per kid, including appetizers of deviled eggs, artichoke dip or smoked salmon dip; salmon, ham or London broil entrees; choice of 2 sides; rolls; and pound cake, lemon cream cheese pie or carrot custard cake. Kids’ meals are ham or London broil with mashed potatoes, roll and dessert. Preorder before Friday at 2 p.m., pick up Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Delivery available for $5.99.
Venice Ale House (941-303-6906), 775 U.S. Highway 41 Bypass South, Venice, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Easter dinner of lamb or ham and 2 sides for $17.99.
Waterfrontoo Restaurant (941-918-4591), 2205 Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, 4 to 9 p.m. Traditional Easter ham dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad and rolls for $18.99, as well as the full regular menu. Pick up Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.
