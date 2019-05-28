Tonight, Tuesday, May 28, at 5:30 p.m., please join us as we conduct the Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Brooklyn Joe’s Pizza in the Bal Harbor Plaza located at 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd. Punta Gorda. If you can attend, kindly RSVP to 941-639-3720.
On Wednesday, we visit Angela’s conveniently located next door to the PG Chamber for our May networking luncheon. Networking starts at noon with lunch served at 12:30 p.m., followed by our informative yet entertaining program. The cost is $15 per head (payable in advance). This can be paid either at www.puntagordachamber.com in the Shop Chamber section or by calling 941-639-3720 by 4 p.m. today. Then also tomorrow evening at 5:30 p.m. we travel over to HomeTeam Pest Defense located at 24426 Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda to conduct their grand opening and ribbon-cutting event to which all are invited to join in the celebrations.
As we roll into June, we realize that nine months of our Chair Melanie Markel’s tenure is already behind us and we start in earnest to prepare for the next fiscal year, starting in September. We are already forming our nominating committee who will address the make up of our Board of Directors and present them slate of candidates to the current Executive and Board in the coming weeks. If you are a member in good standing and have interest in serving with this very engaged group, watch for the email blast coming your way shortly. Although on a very few seats are opening up this year, there’s still spaces on our variety of committees that need your volunteerism. The search for our 2019 Businesses of the Year will also be starting soon, so scan your inboxes. The awards will be given out at our annual awards’ dinner on Sept. 21.
Our 2nd Annual Punta Gorda Wine and Music Festival is now all set for Nov. 16 with our Festival Star Mindi Abair at the top of the bill. Tickets for that event are on www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling 941-639-3720. The contracts for Mindi’s “Friends” have now been exchanged so I am delighted to announce the arrival of Larkin Poe to our stage. Rebecca & Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe are singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist sisters creating their own brand of Roots Rock ‘n’ Roll: gritty, soulful, and flavored by their southern heritage. Originally from Atlanta and currently living in Nashville, they are descendants of tortured artist and creative genius Edgar Allan Poe. Opening our show will be Shawn Brown, who gave a dynamite performance at the Mindi brunch last year and we simply had to bring him back. His soulful Blues will ignite the stage for sure. As well as these three acts on the Saturday night, the weekend of Nov. 15-17 contains a gourmet wine dinner with Mindi and a full Sunday brunch in the presence of the “Reverend” Shawn Amos with Mindi sitting in. All of the various ticket options can be found on www.puntagoprda chamber.com. Just follow the event link from the homepage. Punta Gorda is truly Music City Florida!
Our Punta Gorda Pub Run/Walk is still every Wednesday leaving the host venue at 6:15 p.m. For full details of where and when, either call us or visit www.facebook.com/PuntaGordaPubRun/.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts (no fake news here!). To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda- chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again. Here’s just a very few highlights of upcoming events that are in the Friday Facts that you shouldn’t miss:
1.Thought Reader Bill Gladwell will be back to perform another show at Charlotte Players with Mind Games on June 1. During his 90-minute performance, Bill Gladwell will seemingly pull thoughts directly from your mind, predict what you’ll say before it comes out of your mouth, and read you like an open book. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $22. For more information call the box office at 941-255-1022 or go to our website at www.charlotteplayers.org. The Langdon Playhouse is located at 1182 Market Circle in Port Charlotte.
2. Today, the Military Heritage Museum Hosts Book Signing With Major Robert Paley, The Last Salute. Rob Paley, the author of the recently published book The Last Salute, retired recently after 30-years of proudly serving his nation including a deployment to Afghanistan in 2009. He was born in 1966 just one month after his father was deployed to Vietnam. When Rob was 12-years-old, his father was admitted to the VA hospital as a 100% disabled veteran as a result of his service in Vietnam. The Last Salute is Rob’s incredible story of love, loss and redemption. When: Tuesday, May 28, 2019 Where: 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Cost: Free For more information, call 941-575-9002 or go to our website: www.freedomisntfree.org.
There’s so much more to find. Go to www.puntagordachamber.com. Click Quick Links and locate the Friday Facts. You’ll never be so well informed!
