Englewood Community Hospital’s Wound Care Center recently completed an expansion project into an additional unit.
The space will allow for additional rooms, storage space, and an expanded waiting room.
In 2020, the location at 779 Medical Drive, Englewood saw more than 500 patients and was recognized as a Center of Distinction since 2019 by Healogics.
“This nationally recognized center of distinction serves our community well, providing the latest and most advanced treatment modalities available,” said Dr. Wadi Gomero-Cure, medical director of the hospital’s Wound Care Center.
Wound healing is a unique process and requires full-service care from a variety of healthcare professionals. The multidisciplinary team includes registered nurses trained to treat chronic wounds, physicians with advanced training in wound management, and technicians who perform various therapies.
Our wound-care experts can treat all types of resistant wounds – which are simply wounds that are not responding to conventional wound healing processes. We also have access to advanced imaging services to aid our physicians in diagnosing wounds. Some of the most common types of wounds treated include: arterial ulcers, bone infection, diabetic foot ulcers, gangrene, lower leg ulcers, postoperative infections, radiation burns, skin lacerations, skin tears, venous stasis ulcers and more.
To learn more about wound care services offered at Englewood Community Hospital, please call our Wound Care Center at 941-473-9305 or visit:
Realtor joins C.A.R.E. board
The Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) welcomed Misty Raines as its newest board member recently.
A highly decorated real estate agent with Michael Saunders & Company’s Englewood office, Raines has dedicated much of her time to the organization, whose mission is to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes in Charlotte County.
Through Michael Saunders & Company’s philanthropic arm, the MSC Foundation, Misty has advocated for the organization among her customers and peers, donating portions of her commission to help fund grants for C.A.R.E. and more than 420 other organizations that offer shelter, sustenance, education, and a path to self-sufficiency across the Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte counties.
“I am honored to be a part of C.A.R.E. and look forward to bringing more awareness of their services and support to the Englewood area,” said Raines of her appointment.
For more information about Michael Saunders & Company, call 1-888-552-5228 or visit michaelsaunders.com.
Business and Professional Women
The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice welcomed two new members, Samira Easton and Sharon Zitrin at their Feb. 16 dinner meeting.
The group meets the third Tuesday of each month at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. All meetings are open to the public; reservations are required. The next meeting is March 16, with check-in at 5:15 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.
Supporting women is the group's main focus, such as awarding scholarships for women who are returning to college or vocational schools to improve and advance their education in order to provide a better living for their families. BPWEV is offering Adult Learner Scholarships to Sarasota or Charlotte county women who are presently enrolled or have been accepted into universities, colleges or vocational schools.
BPWEV also encourages female veterans or spouses of veterans to apply.
For information and scholarship applications, visit:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.