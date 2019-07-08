Someone asked me recently if it was r-e-a-l-l-y slow at the Chamber during the summer. My reply is that while walk-in traffic is down, summer is when we’re working on all the upcoming projects, such as….
It’s time to sign up to become a 2019-2020 Sustaining Partner and receive more recognition and exposure for your business. Your commitment is needed by Friday so that we can promote your sponsorship in our Community Guide & Business Directory. Contact Mike McLellan (941-627-2222) to see how becoming a Sustaining Partner will benefit your business while helping us to promote a variety of our activities throughout the community.
Applications for the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2020 are being accepted now. Selection of Leadership Charlotte participants is anonymous and is based on answers to the questions on the application, so please be thoughtful. Applications are in both offices and in the newsroom on our website and are due on July 25.
Help us welcome new Charlotte County teachers by sponsoring one for breakfast on Friday, Aug. 2 at 7:45 a.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. It looks like we might have 100 new teachers so this New Teachers’ Breakfast will be a an opportunity to introduce your business to lots of new faces.
The cost is $35. And you can register in the Chamber store or by calling 941-627-2222.
Nominations are being accepted for the Business of the Year 2019 Awards. Criteria include being a member in good standing, with appropriate licenses, and one of more of the following: highlight your business accomplishments and strengths in this economic climate; define your business growth in workforce and/or company sales/revenue/profit and illustrate your businesses’ commitment to the community. Applications must be returned by Aug. 19. Nominees will be recognized at our Oct. 4 Annual Meeting Luncheon. There will also be an award for Not-for-Profit Organizations.
And, in the business as usual category, Networking at Noon is Wednesday at Buffalo Wings & Rings, neat the Mall. Peter Keating with the Small Business Development Center will speak at the July 17 Third Wednesday Coffee, sponsored by Fawcett Memorial Hospital. And, Hometown Title and Closing Services will show off their Port Charlotte location at the July 25 Business Card Exchange.
Aug. 23 is the Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Luncheon. Sept. 19, we’ll meet the new Leadership Charlotte class. Oct. 4 is the Annual Meeting Luncheon, and on Oct. 9 we welcome the new Junior Leadership class. So, we are definitely busy in Chamber land.
Please drop off a new pair of tennis shoes in the Port Charlotte office for the Shoes for Kids project. Thank you!
Julie Mathis is executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Email her at jmathis@charlottecounty chamber.org.
