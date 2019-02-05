It’s Expo week! Put your “out of office” message in Outlook on Thursday so you can be part of the “Hottest Business Day in Paradise” Business Expo 2019.
Here’s what you can expect:
• 8:30-9 a.m. Hottest Business Day Continental Breakfast for Exhibitors, sponsor: Client First Financial Group, Inc.
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hottest Business Day in Paradise EXPO and Trade Show.
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. DIRECTConnect Speed Networking One
• Noon-12:30 p.m. Dancing with the Charlotte Stars Preview – Main Stage during the lunch hour.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. DIRECTConnect Speed Networking Two.
• 2:30-3:30 p.m. Business owners panel discussion
• 3:30-4 p.m. Music by Sum1sGot2
• 3:45 p.m. Grand prize drawing for attendees (need not be present to win).
• 4 p.m. doors closed to the public.
You can enjoy a box lunch ($15 per person) while you network: turkey club sandwich, chicken caesar wrap or veggie lovers wrap. All boxed lunches will be served with chips, potato salad, cookies and a bottled water. Purchase your lunch by today in the chamber store.
Special thanks to sponsors: Platinum, Chapman Insurance Group; Media Sponsors: The Charlotte Sun, iHeart Media and Monarch DIRECT; Silver: Solaris Healthcare Charlotte Harbor; Bronze: Centennial Bank, D & G Seal Coating & Striping; Koch & Company, CPA, Military Heritage Museum, Mosaic and Thryv; Kick off Party Sponsor; Kingsway County Club; Lanyard: Chapman Insurance Group; Bag: WhitCo Insurance Agency, Alexia Martin; Passport sponsor: Integrity Insurance; Event map, Hampton Inn Port Charlotte; After hours party, SKYiGolf and live music by Sum1sGot2.
You can accomplish so much in just one day at the biggest business event of the year!
More networking
Mark your calendar for Wednesday, Feb. 13, Networking at Noon at Beef O’Brady’s Punta Gorda, 1105 Taylor Road. Please make a reservation in the Chamber store or call 627-2222.
On Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 8 a.m. we’ll have Coffee with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Englewood, North Port and Punta Gorda Chambers.at the Charlotte Sports Park.
The monthly Business Card Exchange is Thursday, Feb. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.at Frohlich, Gordon & Beason Law Firm, 18401 Murdock Circler, Port Charlotte.
We’re also co-sponsoring a special and free Toastmasters Event, “How to Make 2019 Your best Year Ever, Shared Ideas for Work and Life!” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Board of Realtors, 3320 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. The Keynote Speaker is Robert Stuberg. Contact Dawn Rubin at 941-787-0251 for more information.
We look forward to seeing everyone on Thursday Businesses, meet potential clients and /or referral sources. Residents and guests, stop in to see the products and services of more than 100 Chamber members businesses and perhaps win prizes. Everyone, Shop Charlotte!
