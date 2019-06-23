20190618_095820_Film4.jpg

Willow Wholesale Warehouse employees can bring their kids to work. From left to right:  Easton Giuliano, Mike, Jude, Liam and Jen DeMaio, Rick and Lincoln Miller and Larry Chilcoat. The new business is located at 1050 Corporate Ave., Unit 110, in North Port. 

 SUN PHOTO BY DEBRA GOUVELLIS

Name Of Business: Willow Wholesale Warehouse

Address: 1050 Corporate Avenue Unit 110, North Port

Owner: The DeMaio family

The warehouse offers discount prices for home improvement merchandise. "Fans, shower heads, lighting — we have a great selection of merchandise. We have 40 to 60 percent off retail prices on both big ticket items and small," said Mike DeMaio

1.) When did you open your business? "We opened on June 15th of this year."

2.) How many employees do you have? "We have five employees."

3.) What are your hours of operation? "We are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m."

4.) What is your most popular item? "Definitely our ceiling fans currently."

5.) What's the hardest part about your business? "Getting the word out that we are here and open."

6.) What sets you apart from other businesses? "We offer 40% to 60% off of retail prices on our merchandise. We have everything clearly marked and we are constantly getting new items."

7.) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business? "Be prepared for it to be your life and be patient."

8.) What does the future hold for your business? "We would like to expand and to be a staple in the demographic."

9.) What kind of store are you? "We are open to the public, house flippers, contractors, and remodel enthusiasts who are looking to improve their home in an affordable way."

