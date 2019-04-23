Are you a member of the PG Chamber already? We are in the final process of putting together a reprint of our Charlotte County detailed street map/directory, which will come out in late May. We print 10,000 copies of this map and it is one of the most picked up pieces of literature in our offices. Currently, there is space for three to four extra advertisers on the map. You’ll get a full color business card size ad with a marker on the map showing the location(s) of your business. To secure one of these final spaces, please call us at 941-639-3720 to get you business sited on the map before this opportunity goes away. 10,000 maps will last about 3 years to distribute, so $300 is a great and long-lasting way of getting visibility on a well-used piece of collateral material for a long space of time. First come, first served.
Happy Birthday Charlotte County. Founded in 1921, the county turns 98 years young today!
Networking: Tonight. April 23, five local Chambers including ours, will gather at the Charlotte Sports Park for a Chamber Night with the Stone Crabs. Tickets for the event are $10 and include a liquid refreshment and hot dog to accompany the game and the networking both. To get your tickets, please call us 941-639-3720 and we’ll help you secure your seat at the table!
Talking of tables, our April Networking luncheon will be held at Carmelo’s on W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. As always, space at our tables is limited. At the time of writing over 100 business owners are set to gather tomorrow, April 24, at noon for 30 minutes of networking followed by lunch served at 12:30 p.m. If you would like to join us, please call 941-639-3720 to see if space is still available this time around. If not, book early for May!
On Tuesday, April 30, Bob Miller and his merry band invite you to join them for their ribbon-cutting ceremonies at 5:30 p.m. at their location at 120 E. Ann Street, Punta Gorda. To RSVP, simply call us at 941-639-3720 for catering numbers. This is no fee to attend and all are welcome to join in the festivities.
Our 2nd Annual Punta Gorda Wine and Music Festival is now all set for Nov. 16 with our Festival Star Mindi Abair at the top of the bill. Tickets for that event are on www.puntagordachamber.com or by calling 941-639-3720. The contracts for Mindi’s “Friends” have now been exchanged so I am delighted to announce the arrival of Larkin Poe to our stage. Rebecca & Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe are singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist sisters creating their own brand of Roots Rock ‘n’ Roll: gritty, soulful, and flavored by their southern heritage. Originally from Atlanta and currently living in Nashville, they are descendants of tortured artist and creative genius Edgar Allan Poe. Opening our show will be Shawn Brown, who gave a dynamite performance at the Mindi brunch last year and we simply had to bring him back. His soulful Blues will ignite the stage for sure. As well as these three acts on the Saturday night, the weekend of Nov. 15-17 contains a gourmet wine dinner with Mindi and a full Sunday brunch in the presence of the “REVEREND” Shawn Amos with Mindi sitting in. All of the various ticket options can be found on www.puntagoprdachamber.com. Just follow the event link from the homepage. Punta Gorda is truly Music City Florida!
As the hectic season slows down a little, now is just a perfect time to swing by the PG Chamber office and refresh your literature, to make sure you are promoting both current people and activities within your business. We are located at the corner of W. Marion Avenue and Sullivan Street, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mark your calendar to drop in soon and check on your “stuff. ”Details of your events and promotions are always welcome.
Our Punta Gorda Pub Run/Walk is still every Wednesday leaving the host venue at 6:15 p.m. For full details of where and when, either call us or visit www.facebook.com/PuntaGordaPubRun/.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts (no fake news here!). To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us at 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
