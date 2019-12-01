There’s no politics intended when I write, it takes a village, because I know after 26 years with the Charlotte County Chamber, that statement is true. This village/community helped me raise my daughter and shared every good and not-so-good time in our lives. I remember taking Kate to an after-hours event because the babysitter cancelled and as she sat in a corner doing homework, Rex Koch gave her a piece or two of chocolate. After that she wanted to go to all the events with me. When she was young and we were out and about and people would say, "Hi, Julie," Kate would say out loud, "Who’s that mommy?" and of course, if I knew I would have said hi, XYZ. As she became a teenager, she’d just roll her eyes when people said hello to me, and now she just describes me as facey (everyone knows my face). I treasure that so many in this village still ask how she’s doing. The answer is that she moved to Chicago in July, has a great job, new friends and loves, loves the city. Thanks for asking!
Over the course of the last months I’ve been reviewing the past in my head and with others. I believe we did some of our best work following Hurricane Charley. Our small staff and volunteers walked door-to-door taping information about bridge loans, who’s open for business and more. We worked hard as a Chamber and with other partners to make sure this village was open for business as soon as possible. And, we worked with TEAM Punta Gorda, the city, county and school district to plan what this village would look like when all’s said and done. After viewing a proposed rendering of the Event Center, I remember Bill Dryburgh saying to the committee, "I don’t want to be in a tux with a glass of wine looking into the Charleovi condos," and in the next rendering the window was overlooking the beautiful harbor.
The Chamber doesn’t endorse candidates for office, but we educate our members about candidates running for office and make their answers to the Candidates’ Questions available in both offices and on our website. And, when a candidate doesn’t answer the questions, that’s telling, right voter? We’ve served on committees, taken positions on a variety of issues and have been proactive in our support of the Sales Tax Extensions and Vote Yes for Success. Not every member has agreed with us and some have dropped their membership because of our support, but the board has a process in place so we hear both sides of an issue and make an informed decision based on what’s best for the business community. We’ve participated in the Economic Development Partnership, Charlotte Assembly, the Charter Review Commission, workshops on Smart Charlotte 2050, the U.S. 17 and 41 Corridor Studies, TEAM Parkside and many, many more.
The “we’ve” I’ve been writing about is me…and many others. I’ve been involved in so many great initiatives because of my position with the Chamber, but also because I wanted to make a positive difference in this village. I worked alongside dedicated volunteers, who also had full-time positions, because we knew that together positive changes could and did happen. At a recent gathering with some friends, I looked around the room and realized that each one of them has been as involved in Charlotte County as I have. There is an entire village of active, dedicated people looking to the future of our community. As I leave “the best job in Charlotte County,” I ask that you work with them and together continue to build this village.
Thank you to my current and former staff, Board and committee members. You’ve always made me and the Chamber shine! It’s been my honor and privilege to have been the Executive Director of this fabulous organization. Facey out.
Julie Mathis was the former executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. Email: jmathis@charlottecountychamber.org
